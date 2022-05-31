Raymond James Announces New Area Manger for the Victoria Corporate Branch

"We are excited that Robin will be leading our Victoria Corporate Branch. His experience and leadership will be great additions to Raymond James and this very important corporate branch." said Scott Hudson, Senior Vice President, Interim Head of Wealth Management. "Robin will support Victoria's strong advisor team deliver total wealth management solution for their clients."

"The moment I met the senior leadership at Raymond James I quickly realized that my personal and professional values of servant leadership and advisor first approach were shared," said Robin. "The chance to further explore the organization revealed a culture that values listening to their advisors, and that clients are truly at the heart of the decisions that Raymond James makes. I am so very grateful for the opportunity to lead the Victoria Branch and Vancouver Island region into a future full of stronger relationships and growth."

