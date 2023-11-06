Rapid Housing Initiative - The governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Montréal officially open a new rooming house in the borough of Ville-Marie

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Montréal are pleased to mark the renovation and opening of Maison Cartier, a project led by community organization, CAP Saint-Barnabé. This rooming house for individuals in vulnerable situations is located on De Maisonneuve Boulevard East in the borough of Ville-Marie.

The new home will provide a safe, 20-room living environment for vulnerable people who have experienced or are at risk of experiencing homelessness. Tenants will receive community support to help build their independence, support their integration, and improve their quality of life.

This $3.5 million project was made possible through, among others, a $3.24 million contribution from the Government of Canada—under the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement, City Stream.

Tenants could also benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they would not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of nearly $625,000 over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Montréal (10%).

Quotes:

"The Government of Canada continues to work with its partners, such as the Government of Quebec and the City of Montréal, to find ways to create more affordable housing that meets the needs of Canadians, including right here in Montréal. Together, we're building a generation of new housing we can all be proud of." - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"All our fellow citizens deserve a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to today's opening of Maison Cartier, many people right here in Montréal will have a home, feel more secure and have access to many services. Maison Cartier will allow its residents to focus on their lives and find a way out of poverty." - Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont

"All Maison Cartier tenants could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's Rent Supplement Program. As a result, they will only contribute 25% of their income on rent, which is similar to rent in low-rental housing projects. This direct assistance to individuals is one of the concrete measures our government is taking to preserve affordability and address homelessness. We couldn't be more proud." - France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand

"Housing is a crucial step in ensuring a gradual reintegration and a return to independence for people experiencing homelessness. If we want to be able to reverse the upward trend in homelessness, we definitely need more projects like this one, as it also frees up space in our emergency housing resources. We must all do more and continue working together to act immediately and also prevent homelessness. I applaud CAP Saint-Barnabé's for making this 20-room project possible." - Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services and Member of the National Assembly for Taillon

"We are proud to have helped create this new living space that will meet the needs of our society's most vulnerable people. Thank you to our partners for their support and to CAP St-Barnabé. Without them this project wouldn't exist. We know there is a huge need for social and affordable housing, and it's thanks to projects such as this one that we are working together to offer to protect Montréal's affordable housing stock and that we can provide a home with support services to the people who need it most." - Benoit Dorais, Executive Committee Vice-Chair responsible for housing, real estate strategy, legal affairs, and strategic real estate projects, and mayor of Le Sud-Ouest borough – City of Montréal

"We couldn't be more proud to welcome Maison Cartier's tenants home. Proud to meet the housing and support needs of people who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. Proud to help break their isolation and keep a roof over their heads. Proud that this project helped save a rooming house in the borough of Ville-Marie. Last year, CAP Saint-Barnabé offered 127,000 nights' lodging in its three shelters, a critical response to urgent needs, but not enough to ensure decent housing conditions for the most vulnerable. With the opening of Maison Cartier, we are adding 20 furnished rooms to our housing offer, which already counts three shelters, providing a total of 60 rooms or furnished apartments in Montréal. We are grateful to all the partners who made this project possible and allowed us to pursue our mission with people experiencing social exclusion." - Michelle Patenaude, Executive Director of CAP Saint-Barnabé

"Maison Cartier was made possible thanks to the commitment of the CAP Saint-Barnabé team, community partners and funders who care about providing concrete and concerted solutions to the needs of those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. This much-needed mobilization must rise to the challenge that we all share—to provide a decent home and support to individuals who need help to get back on their feet." - Edith Cyr, Executive Director of the community real estate developer Bâtir son quartier

Additional Information:

CAP Saint-Barnabé's mission is to help improve the living conditions of the most vulnerable people by providing support services that promote independence and access to a home. Since April 1, 2023 , CAP is operating three emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness, for a total of 350 spaces, open 24-7, and now owns four shelters totalling 60 units.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Sources: Justine Vézina, Press Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Marikym Gaudreault, Press Secretary to the Executive Committee, Office of the Mayor and the Executive Committee, 438-925-0884; Information: Media Relations Team, City of Montréal, [email protected]; Michelle Patenaude, Executive Director, 514-823-5433, [email protected]