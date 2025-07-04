WINNIPEG, MB, July 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the government today announced the grand opening of 380 Young Street, a previously announced combined investment of over $17 million for the construction of 69 housing units for Indigenous people, Indigenous students attending the University of Winnipeg, and those in need of affordable housing in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The announcement was made by The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Member of Parliament for Churchill-Keewatinook Aski, alongside Chief Maureen Brown of the Opaskwayak Cree Nation.

The property at 380 Young Street, a 69-unit apartment building owned by Opaskwayak Cree Nation (OCN), is located adjacent to the University of Winnipeg. Developed in partnership with Paragon Living, over 40 % of the rents at 380 Young are heavily discounted in order to address the significant shortage of affordable rental units in Winnipeg. Rents for these units start at $681 per month, including high speed internet and water. The building is fully leased, with 40% of tenants being First Nation members, who have either moved off reserve to attend the University of Winnipeg or are currently living in Winnipeg. Historically, the transition from moving off reserve to the city to attend university has been a challenging experience for many. A new apartment building located next to the University of Winnipeg, owned by OCN and having affordable rents will aim to ease that transition.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.

Quotes:

"Our Government is investing in affordable housing here in Winnipeg and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. With our partners, Opaskwayak Cree Nation, we are providing a helping hand for Indigenous people, Indigenous students attending the University of Winnipeg, and those in need of affordable housing and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community." – The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Member of Parliament for Churchill-Keewatinook Aski on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"First Nations must be at the heart of our country's economic development. True economic reconciliation means ensuring Indigenous communities lead and benefit from growth – not just as participants but as partners and decision makers. Projects like the new apartment development in Winnipeg demonstrates the power of inclusion. When we invest in Indigenous led projects, we are investing in sustainable growth for everyone." – Chief Maureen Brown of the Opaskwayak Cree Nation

"We are incredibly proud to have partnered with Opaskwayak Cree Nation and CMHC to bring these new homes at 380 Young Street to Winnipeg. This project is a testament to our commitment to creating affordable, sustainable housing solutions that meet the needs of Indigenous people, students, and those in need of affordable housing. By providing high-quality, affordable living spaces, we hope to ease the transition for Indigenous students moving to the city and contribute to the overall well-being of the community." – Nigel Furgus, Paragon Living

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2025 , the federal government has committed $65.84 billion to support the creation of over 166,000 units and the repair of over 322,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of March 2025 , the Government of Canada has committed $11.99 billion to support the creation of over 46,000 units and the repair of over 174,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. Funding previously provided for 380 Young Street is as follows: $15.6 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund $1.8 million from the Opaskwayak Cree Nation in land and cash equity



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]