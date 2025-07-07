OTTAWA, ON, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release new insights into Canada's largest rental markets on Tuesday, July 8th at 10:00am ET.

This new report from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will provide an update on rental market conditions in the Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, and Halifax Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs).

The update for these seven CMAs will build off CMHC's 2024 Rental Market Report, using alternative data methods and market intelligence.

