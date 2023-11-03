Ariana Grande's empowering beauty brand arrives exclusively at Canada's biggest beauty retailer

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - r.e.m. beauty, the highly anticipated beauty brand created by global superstar and Grammy winner Ariana Grande, is making its exclusive debut in Canada at Shoppers Drug Mart. The launch this week will bring over 200 different products to beauty enthusiasts across the country, available at 100 Shoppers Drug Mart® locations and online at shoppersdrugmart.ca.

"I have always loved makeup and the role it plays in storytelling and self-expression, which is why I created r.e.m. beauty, where people are given the tools they need to express themselves through makeup and feel their most beautiful!" says Grande. "r.e.m. is a product line for absolutely everyone and is meant to help people feel their most gorgeous in their own skin. I'm overjoyed to announce that now for the first time, beauty lovers in Canada can easily access r.e.m. beauty exclusively at Shoppers Drug Mart, where they can sample and play with products in person in select locations! I'm excited to see our flight crew extend to Canada and to see what gorgeous creations they come up with."

r.e.m. beauty aims to empower individuals to embrace their uniqueness and celebrate their own beauty. The PETA certified 100% vegan and cruelty-free brand offers an inclusive range of shades and products accessible to all, including the recently launched 60-shade skincare-infused Sweetener Foundation. The brand's most viral products – like the Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadows, Essential Drip Lip Oils, and Eclipse Cheek & Lip Sticks have sold out multiple times and have gained a devoted following of top beauty influencers, celebrities and customers around the world.

"The Ariana Grande fragrances have always been top sellers and we are now launching her line of beauty in a very big way that we know our customers are going to love," says Gwennaëlle Varnier, Vice President, Prestige Beauty, Shoppers Drug Mart. "Ariana Grande's influence and dedication to inclusivity align perfectly with our commitment to providing our customers with innovative and diverse beauty options. We believe that r.e.m. beauty will resonate strongly with Canadians, and we are excited to bring this exceptional brand to them first, exclusively at Shoppers Drug Mart."

In addition to the convenience of online and in-store shopping, customers will be able to earn and redeem PC Optimum points on all r.e.m. Beauty products – making them both empowering and rewarding for Canadians.

Founded in 2021, r.e.m. beauty creates high-performing and innovative cosmetics that empower self-expression, creativity, and confidence. Lauded by consumers and the editorial community, r.e.m. beauty has earned many accolades to date, including Allure's "Best Mascara" within its annual Best of Beauty Awards in 2022, Allure's Readers Choice for "Best New Brand"in 2022, and "Best Liquid Eyeliner" within Cosmopolitan's 2023 Holy Grail Beauty Awards.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada.

