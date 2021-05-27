With playful shade names like Inspire, Pride, Strut, Fierce and Celebrate, the new Quo Beauty™ Pride Collection contains a range of colour cosmetics including waterproof eyeliners, an eyeshadow palette, eyelashes and brow stickers; nail polish and accessories, such as a brush set, head bands, sunglasses and more. Shoppers Drug Mart is supporting the LGBTQ2S+ community by contributing *10 per cent of all sales of the collection up to a total of $20,000* to PFlag Canada. The retailer will also be supporting PFlag Canada, PFlag Toronto and The 519 with a donation of $20,000.

"With over 50 products, the Quo Beauty™ Pride Collection is one of the most colourful and playful collections in our history," says Kelly Jessop, Vice President, Category Management, Shoppers Drug Mart. "It's about inclusivity, acceptance, and the celebration of self love with a line that sparks creativity and is easily accessible to our customers."

To bring the Quo Beauty™ Pride Collection to life, the brand has partnered with television personality, well-loved drag performer Priyanka (@thequeenpriyanka).

"I love creating new looks, and celebrating Pride lends itself to getting creative," says Priyanka. "The range of bold colours in this collection really spoke to me, and I can't wait to see what Canadians will do with it."

The Quo Beauty™ Pride collection is available online at Shoppersdrugmart.ca and Pharmaprix.ca, and in store from May 22, 2021 to June 18, 2021 or until supplies last. The line of colour cosmetics is vegan, cruelty-free, and PETA-certified, with a focus on minimal packaging. The Quo Beauty™ Pride Collection makeup brushes are made with 100-per-cent synthetic fibres and offer high-performance application by leveraging the latest advances in technology and design.

About Shoppers Drug Mart:

Shoppers Drug Mart is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® stores and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec), and provides cosmetic dermatology services at two standalone locations, The Beauty Clinic by Shoppers™. As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers™ and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, and MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

For more information, visit: https://shop.shoppersdrugmart.ca/Shop/brand/quo-beauty.

* Shoppers Drug Mart will contribute 10 per cent of all sales of the Quo Beauty™ Pride Collection to a maximum contribution of $20,000.

SOURCE Shoppers Drug Mart

For further information: Media Contact: Anita Gergich, LexPR Canada, 416-707-6676, [email protected]