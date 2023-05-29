QUO BEAUTY LAUNCHES BOLD PRIDE COLLECTION CELEBRATING LOVE AND INCLUSIVITY

The new Quo Beauty pride collection helps provide peer support, education and advocacy of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community through partnership with Pflag Canada

BRAMPTON, ON, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. ("Shoppers Drug Mart") is once again supporting Canadians as they celebrate Pride month with the launch of its Quo Beauty™ pride collection. Nearly 60 new bold and playful limited-edition beauty products and accessories are now available to inspire vibrant looks and celebrate the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Quo Beauty (CNW Group/Shoppers Drug Mart)

"Pride month is a time to celebrate and show support," says Kelly Jessop, Senior Vice President, Merchandising, Shoppers Drug Mart. "These new Quo Beauty products are fun and innovative, while meaningfully supporting the community through our donation to pFlag Canada. Inspiration for our line comes from our customers and their creativity when it comes to Pride, and we think everyone is going to love the collection."

Shoppers Drug Mart will once again contribute 10 per cent of sales of the Quo Beauty pride collection up to a maximum $25,000 contribution to Pflag Canada. Through an additional corporate donation of $20,000 to the organization, the retailer will also support 60 local chapters that dedicate resources and services to the 2SLGBTQIA+ community through outreach programs, education and advocacy.

"Diversity and inclusion are at the core of the Quo Beauty brand as we develop products for all of our customers," continues Jessop. "Offering high-quality products at an accessible price point is more important than ever, and our Quo Beauty pride collection is no exception. We can't wait to see how Canadians are going to celebrate this year."

The collection features brightly coloured lip glosses, eyeshadows, eyelashes, liner stamps, brow stickers, nail polish and accessories including hairclips, headbands, sunglasses and much more.

The Quo Beauty pride collection is available in stores and online, while supplies last. The colour cosmetics lineup is vegan, cruelty-free, and PETA-certified, with a focus on minimal packaging.

