Quebecor's major commitment will enable the Foundation to set up day centres and improve existing services in partnership with organizations that are already well established in their communities and have expertise in working with people with ASD. These organizations will be selected based on their needs and their work with ASD adults.

"I salute Charles' and Sophie's commitment and dedication to helping adults with autism," said Pierre Karl Péladeau. "We know this is a trying daily challenge for many Québec families and we are very happy to be supporting this vitally important cause. The entire Quebecor family will be behind the Foundation and its efforts to give young adults with autism and their parents access to suitable facilities that meet their needs and improve their quality of life."

"As we often say, autism doesn't stop when you turn 21," said Sophie Prégent and Charles Lafortune. "Unlike other young people when they enter adulthood, people with autism still need the active support of their parents. There is a glaring lack of services for autistic adults, which means that aging parents must remain just as present in their children's lives after they reach adulthood. We are deeply moved by the support of the Quebecor family. This donation will help bring hope to many Québec families with autistic children."

At present, there are very few day centres specifically for this population. The vast majority of facilities combine services for people with ASD and services for people with physical or intellectual disabilities. However, autistic adults need an appropriate environment that is specifically adapted to their situation. The day centres for adults with ASD will also allow parents to continue their working lives while their adult autistic children have a place to learn and socialize that is tailored to their needs. The facilities will focus on the acquisition of autonomy skills and encourage social participation and learning through music, art, computers, cooking, study and other activities.

The Autiste & Majeur Foundation was established on October 13, 2020 to improve the quality of life and social integration of young adults with ASD by funding programs that support lifelong development, learning retention and further education.

ABOUT THE AUTISTE & MAJEUR FOUNDATION

The mission of the Autiste & Majeur Foundation is to improve the quality of life and social integration of young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) by funding programs that support lifelong development, learning retention and further education.

ABOUT QUEBECOR'S SOCIAL ENGAGEMENT

For more than 70 years, Quebecor has been contributing to Québec's economic, cultural and social vitality and driving change by joining forces with visionaries, creators, cultural workers and the next generation.

Quebecor has deep entrepreneurial roots and strong philanthropic commitments to more than 400 partners and organizations across Québec. It conducts many impactful initiatives for Québec culture, the environment, local entrepreneurs, the community and its employees.

Through its collective efforts, Quebecor plays an active role in building a stronger and more innovative economy, a richer and more diverse culture, and a healthier and more sustainable society.

Let's continue building a proud, prosperous Québec. Together, we can cultivate our garden of possibilities!

quebecor.com/en/social-engagement

