MONTRÉAL, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Quebecor is pleased to announce the launch of its Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) service and the extension of the service areas of its Videotron, Fizz and Freedom Mobile brands in Canada. The phased expansion will make their services available to millions of additional Canadian consumers.

"The creation of the regulatory framework for MVNO services by the CRTC was a crucial step in strengthening competition in Canada's wireless sector," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "This framework enables us to step up the roll-out of our wireless products and services beyond the reach of our current network infrastructure starting today and give millions of Canadians access to more choice, better service quality and better prices."

The CRTC's MVNO framework allows established wireless carriers to offer their services to customers outside their network footprint in areas where they own wireless spectrum.

About Quebecor Inc.

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best–performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high–quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B) is headquartered in Québec and employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment, and entrepreneurship.

SOURCE Québecor Média inc.

For further information: Quebecor, 514-380-4572, [email protected]