MONTRÉAL, April 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebecor and Soverdi are pleased to announce that Quebecor has joined the Comité des leaders de la forêt urbaine. Quebecor's extensive media ecosystem will provide a unique showcase for Soverdi's greening initiatives on private and institutional lands, aimed at growing the urban forest and improving Montrealers' quality of life.

As a long-time partner of Soverdi, Quebecor is now stepping up its commitment. Quebecor will provide visibility on its various platforms for the "A Tree for my Neighborhood" campaign, which has already helped plant more than 21,000 trees on residential properties in Montréal, and for tree-planting efforts supported by the Comité des leaders de la forêt urbaine under the City of Montréal's Climate Plan 2020–2030.

"Quebecor has been committed to protecting the environment and fighting climate change for years," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "We want to continue doing our part by stepping up our support for the green transition. As a media company, we will use our properties to back Soverdi's mission and help raise public awareness. We hope this will translate into concrete results for urban greening and the environment, for the benefit of the entire community, to which we have always had a deep sense of responsibility."

Mindful of the importance of preserving our environment, Quebecor is working to reduce its environmental footprint, while encouraging its employees, customers, partners and the public to be environmentally responsible. Quebecor has committed to the energy transition and the fight against climate change through actions such as its vehicle electrification plan, with a view to building a more prosperous, greener, more sustainable Québec for all.

"Thanks to the support of key players in the city, we have the means to carry out large-scale projects across the island," says Malin Anagrius, President of Soverdi. "Through its involvement, Quebecor is showing today, as it has in the past, that greening is everyone's business. By giving us increased visibility, Quebecor will help us publicize our initiatives and encourage the community to work with us to create a greener city, for the well-being of all Montrealers."

Business community pitches in

As 66% of land in Montréal is privately owned or belongs to institutions, the private sector's participation is crucial to green the city. Created in June of 2018 by Soverdi with support from the City of Montréal, the Comité des leaders de la forêt urbaine plays an important role with the business community. In addition to carrying out greening projects as landowners or financial investors, the committee's members are creating momentum across the city by encouraging other property owners to green their lands. As a result, nearly 5,000 trees are planted on private and institutional lands in Montréal each year.

About Soverdi

The Société de verdissement du Montréal métropolitain (Soverdi) is a non-profit organization that has been working for more than 30 years to implement greening strategies on private and institutional lands in Montréal in order to expand the urban forest and improve residents' health and quality of life. Under Climate Plan 2020–2030, Soverdi is now coordinating the planting of 200,000 trees on private and institutional lands in Montréal, with the help of its partners in the Urban Forest Alliance. This new challenge builds on the experience Soverdi and the Urban Forest Alliance acquired from planting and tending more than 85,000 trees between 2012 and 2021 under the Urban Forest Action Plan. www.soverdi.org

About Quebecor's social engagement

For more than 70 years, Quebecor has been contributing to Québec's economic, cultural and social vitality and driving change by joining forces with visionaries, creators, cultural workers and the next generation.

Quebecor has deep entrepreneurial roots and a strong philanthropic commitment to more than 400 partners and organizations across Québec. It actively supports many impactful initiatives for Québec culture, the environment, local entrepreneurs, the community and its employees.

Together, these efforts help empower the community to build a stronger and more innovative economy, a richer and more diverse culture, and a healthier and more sustainable society.

Let's continue building a proud, prosperous Québec. Together, we can cultivate the art of the possible!

