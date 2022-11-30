LAVAL, QC, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Le Pilier Foundation is pleased to announce that Quebecor, a loyal partner since 2005, has deepened its commitment with an additional $300,000 contribution to support Maison Québecor. The donation will make it possible to carry out several important projects, including the purchase of a customized van to transport people with disabilities, refurbishment of the residence, and more adapted recreational activities and outings for its residents. Nine adults with multiple intellectual and/or physical disabilities reside in Le Pilier Foundation's adapted housing facility, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year.

"Maison Québecor is making a tangible, positive difference in the lives of its residents," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "In addition to providing food and shelter for people living with a physical or intellectual disability, the organization helps them develop autonomy, gradually become part of the community and build self-confidence. The Foundation and its dedicated staff become a warm and caring second family for residents. We are proud that Quebecor's support will enable the Foundation to pursue its mission of promoting the well-being of people with disabilities."

"The Le Pilier Foundation is like a family for people with disabilities and their loved ones," said Johanne Desjardins, Executive Director, Philanthropy, Development and Communications of the Le Pilier Foundation. "Quebecor's long-term commitment has enabled us to concretely improve their well-being and their daily lives. The Foundation is privileged to be able to count on increased support from Quebecor."

Quebecor's first contribution, in 2005, made it possible to expand Le Pilier Foundation's residence in Laval and improve the quality of life of 9 residents with multiple disabilities. It was renamed the Maison Québecor in 2007.

About Le Pilier Foundation

For the past 37 years, the mission of Le Pilier Foundation has been to improve the quality of life of people with disabilities, young or adult, living with an intellectual disability, a head injury or another type of physical disability, or an autism spectrum disorder, without forgetting the benefits for their families. Today, Le Pilier Foundation includes more than 200 employees dedicated to the well-being of people with disabilities who work daily with 110 people with disabilities in our ten adaptative living environments. Two hundred and fifty other disabled people also benefit from our specialized respite services, alternating housing for autism and youth and adaptative activities at the Centre Marcelle et Jean Coutu in Laval. The Foundation is grateful to our donors who, since our creation in 1985, have supported our mission.

Donations can be mailed to Le Pilier Foundation (425 Jean-Coutu Place, Laval, Quebec, H7H 3C8) or sent online (www.lepilier.org).

About Quebecor's social engagement

For more than 70 years, Quebecor has been contributing to Québec's economic, cultural and social vitality and driving change by joining forces with visionaries, creators, cultural workers and the next generation.

Quebecor has deep entrepreneurial roots and a strong philanthropic commitment to more than 400 partners and organizations across Québec. It actively supports many impactful initiatives for Québec culture, the environment, local entrepreneurs, the community and its employees.

Together, these efforts help empower the community to build a stronger and more innovative economy, a richer and more diverse culture, and a healthier and more sustainable society.

Let's continue building a proud and prosperous Québec. Together, we can cultivate the art of the possible!

For further information: Contact : Julie-Anne Boudreault, Director, Philanthropy, Development and Communications, Le Pilier Foundation, 425 Jean-Coutu Place, Laval, Québec H7H 3C8, 438-506-5632, [email protected]