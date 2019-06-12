Quebecor Fund Announces List of Producers Funded Under its Television Production Assistance Program

MONTRÉAL, June 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Quebecor Fund Board of Directors today announced the names of the Canadian production companies that will receive a financial investment in the 38th round of the Fund's Main Television Production Assistance Program following April 15 and 30, 2019 submissions. In this round, the Fund will disburse a total of more than $2.7 million.

Of that amount, $388,361 is being granted under the Support for Convergent Production component to the following producers: Gala Productions inc. and URBANIA TV 2802 inc. The two selected productions will air on the Canadian broadcasters TFO and Savoir Média. Under the Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property component, $1,552,759 is being granted to six projects from Productions Pixcom inc., Productions GFP (IX) inc. (Groupe Fair-Play inc.), Carpediem Film & TV inc., Terre Innu, Trio Orange inc. and Productions MON FILS inc. (Duo Productions inc.). The broadcasters supporting the development of these projects are TVA, AMI-Télé, ICI Radio-Canada, Unis TV and Yoopa (TVA Group). Under the new Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property for International Markets component, launched in collaboration with the Canada Media Fund (CMF), five projects have been selected to share Quebecor Fund's $774,750 contribution plus the CMF's contribution. The producers are Productions Pixcom inc., Sphère Média 2016 inc. (DATSIT Sphère inc.), Productions KOTV VII inc., Blachfilms (Films Blach inc.) and Mont-Rouge Québec inc. (Productions Casablanca inc.) & Mont-Rouge Acadie inc. (Connections Productions inc.). The selected productions will air on the Canadian broadcasters ICI Radio-Canada, TVA Group, Télé-Québec and Super Écran (Bell Media).

Since its inception in 1999, Quebecor Fund's Television Production Assistance Program has supported a total of 280 projects involving 85 production companies, 48 Canadian broadcasters and 34 foreign broadcasters with grants totalling nearly $83 million under all of its components combined.

Under the Convergent Production component, Quebecor Fund has distributed nearly $68.5 million to support the multiplatform side of the funded projects (which accounts for 72% of the total sums invested in multimedia by the participating production companies) and more than $8.1 million to support the television side of the same projects, for a total of more than $76.6 million. Of the funding granted to date by Quebecor Fund to support television and multiplatform production, 26% has gone to programs for children/youth, 24% to documentaries, 39% to variety/performing arts, and 10% to drama (rounded figures).

Counting this 5th round of the Television Production Assistance Program's new Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property component, launched in March 2017, Quebecor Fund has provided repayable grants totalling more than $5.8 million to support development projects in all genres that have received a financial commitment from a recognized French-language broadcasting programming undertaking (BPU).

The new Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property for International Markets component of the Television Production Assistance Program, launched in April 2019 in partnership with the CMF, provides Québec producers with refundable grants to increase the value of French-language fiction shows and help them break into international markets.

PROJECTS FUNDED UNDER THE TELEVISION PRODUCTION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM,

SUPPORT FOR CONVERGENT PRODUCTION COMPONENT:

TiDoc'

Gala Productions inc.

Canadian broadcaster: TFO

TiDoc' is an animated series featuring two endearing characters: the kindly young doctor TiDoc' and the hypochondriac chameleon Tifou. TiDoc' and Tifou tell children aged 6 to 9 and their parents about the symptoms of minor and not-so-minor illnesses, and give viewers information about preventing viral infections and dealing with some more serious conditions. The TiDoc' game, played on an interactive digital app, supports the educational content of the animated series, using interactivity, fast pacing and the viewers' emotional connection with the characters to reinforce knowledge and awareness of pathologies and healthy lifestyles.

Couple de Nerds

URBANIA TV 2802 inc. (Groupe URBANIA TV inc.)

(Groupe URBANIA TV inc.) Canadian broadcaster: Savoir Média

Matthieu Dugal and Marianne Desautels-Marrissal have two things in common: they're nerds and they're a couple. Couple de Nerds is a documentary series about the scientific and technological issues that naturally spring up in their daily lives, as they are reading the newspaper or talking to friends. The television show is complemented by two series of video shorts: in each segment of Kick théorique, Matthieu and Marianne profile a scientist outside the confines of his or her field, and in Décortiqué they race to beat the clock as they attempt to unpack in a few minutes a scientific topic related to the latest episode of the show.

SUPPORT FOR THE PRODUCTION OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY COMPONENT:

Nuit Blanche

Pixcom Productions Inc.

Canadian broadcaster: ICI Radio-Canada

Loulou Hébert, a universally admired former fashion model now famous for her line of perfumes, dies alone in the garden of her estate after a reception in her honour. Was it an accident? Foul play? Her sudden and baffling death proves to be the opening chapter of an extended family drama when her children discover that their beloved mother had contrived to control their lives from beyond the grave, making plans for them that were quite different from what they themselves had in mind.

Épidémie

Sphère Média 2016 inc. (DATSIT Sphère inc.)

(DATSIT Sphère inc.) Canadian broadcaster: TVA Group

A mysterious virus is spreading across Montréal. Infectious disease specialist Anne-Marie Leclerc, director of the public health lab, must deal with the epidemic while coping with personal disasters. Will she succeed?

Plan B (season 3)

Productions KOTV VII inc.

Canadian broadcaster: ICI Radio-Canada

On parole after 3 months in prison, Jessy is trying to mend his relationship with his jaded father and the drug-addict prostitute mother who had abandoned him. While stealing to survive, in violation of his parole conditions, he inadvertently discovers Plan B, a travel agency that offers trips to the past. Jessy travels back in time to pull off the biggest job of his career, solve the problems of everyone he knows, escape his impoverished condition and hopefully win the love of the unattainable Pamela, his childhood crush, at last.

Le 422

Blachfilms (Films Blach inc.)

Canadian broadcaster: Télé-Québec

After discovering a secret passage in an abandoned house in their village, Lou and his friends enter a mysterious parallel dimension and search for a priceless treasure.

Mont-Rouge

Mont-Rouge Québec inc. (Prod Casablanca) & Mont-Rouge Acadie inc. (Connections Prod)

Canadian broadcaster: Super Écran (Bell Media)

After the suspicious death of Tim Clarkson, a wealthy guest at the Mont-Rouge hotel, local cop Manon Daigle tries to unravel the mystery, with some unwanted help from the RCMP.

Quebecor Fund

Quebecor Fund was established with funding from Videotron Ltd., which provides over $7 million annually in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) contributions to the Canadian industry. Its mission is to support the development, production, marketing and export of high-quality content and its exploitation on various platforms. To date, Quebecor Fund's programs have paid out a total of nearly $105 million.

The Board of Directors is responsible for all decisions pertaining to the Fund, including its priorities, and is entirely and exclusively responsible for its funding decisions. The date of the next round of funding under the Television Production Assistance Program is Tuesday, October 1, 2019. For reasons of environmental responsibility and efficiency, all applications for all program must now be submitted electronically. For more information, please visit www.quebecorfund.ca.

SOURCE QUEBECOR FUND

For further information: Serge Thibaudeau, CEO, Quebecor Fund, 514-842-2497, info@fondsquebecor.ca

Related Links

https://www.fondsquebecor.ca/

