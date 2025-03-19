MONTRÉAL, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Quebecor Fund Board of Directors today announced funding for two projects under its Film Production Assistance Program and for four business models under its Export Assistance Program (EXAP).

Two projects were selected in the 29th round of the Film Production Assistance Program, submissions for which closed on January 21, 2025. Their producers and distributors will share a total of $390,000. The two successful projects will be produced and distributed by the following Canadian companies: Écho Média inc., Attraction La Fête Productions inc., Immina Films and TVA Films.

Since it was launched in September 2010, Quebecor Fund's Film Production Assistance Program has granted 115 projects a total of more than $19.4 million, including more than $18.4 million for 101 film projects and more than $1 million for 14 event projects.

Through the Export Assistance Program (EXAP), Quebecor Fund and the Canada Media Fund (CMF) also support export initiatives by funding the development of audiovisual content adapted for non-Québec and international markets as well as marketing efforts. In this 28th round, Quebecor Fund is investing $627,000 and the CMF $523,000 for a total of $1,150,000 in the business models of the following companies: Pixcom International inc., Cyril Chauquet inc., Productions Connect3 inc. and Yzanakio. Since its inception in March 2014, Quebecor Fund has invested more than $12.9 million in 64 export business models with 37 partner companies. The CMF joined Quebecor Fund in 2017 in supporting EXAP and has since invested nearly $5.4 million. The two partners have therefore invested a combined total of more than $18.3 million.

RECIPIENTS:

Furies

Producer: Écho Média inc.

Distributor: Immina Films

In Québec's first comedy about women's sports, a group of women led by a feisty octogenarian form an unlikely roller derby team after losing their ice time at the local rink. The little town of Waterloo will never be the same! Screenplay by Gabrielle Côté, directed by Mélanie Charbonneau.

Ma belle-mère est une sorcière

Producer: Attraction La Fête Productions inc.

Distributor: TVA Films

After her parents separate, Margot is shocked to discover one day that a stranger has moved into the house and seems to have cast a spell over her father. Convinced she is dealing with a witch, Margot will stop at nothing to get rid of the intruder who has taken over her home.

Quebecor Fund

Quebecor Fund was established through Videotron Ltd., which provides nearly $5 million annually in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) contributions to Canada's film and television industry.

It is a non-profit private fund that supports the development, production, marketing and export of high-quality content and its exploitation on multiple platforms. To date, Quebecor Fund's programs have paid out a total of nearly $141.7 million.

The Board of Directors is responsible for all decisions pertaining to the Fund, including its priorities, and is entirely and exclusively responsible for its funding decisions. The deadline for submissions for the next round of the Film Production Assistance Program is Tuesday, May 20, 2025, unless a special notice stating otherwise is posted on the website. For more information, see the guidelines on the Quebecor Fund website at https://www.fondsquebecor.ca/en/.

About the Canada Media Fund

The Canada Media Fund (CMF) fosters, develops, finances, and promotes the production of Canadian content and applications for all audiovisual media platforms. The CMF guides Canadian content towards a competitive global environment by fostering industry innovation, rewarding success, enabling a diversity of voices, and promoting access to content through public and private sector partnerships. It receives financial contributions from the Government of Canada and Canada's cable, satellite, and IPTV distributors. For more information, please visit the website.

SOURCE Quebecor Fund

