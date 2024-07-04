MONTRÉAL, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Quebecor Fund Board of Directors today announced funding for two projects under its Film Production Assistance Program and for one business model under its Export Assistance Program (EXAP).

In the 28th round of the Film Production Assistance Program, submissions for which closed on May 21, 2024, a total of $399,000 was awarded to the following Canadian producers and distributors: Productions Rakonti inc. (Amalga Créations Médias inc. and Les Films du lac inc.), Amérique Film, Immina Films and Maison 4:3 inc.

Since it was launched in September 2010, Quebecor Fund's Film Production Assistance Program has granted 113 projects a total of more than $19 million, including more than $18 million for 99 film projects and more than $1 million for 14 event projects.

Through EXAP, Quebecor Fund and the Canada Media Fund (CMF) also support export initiatives by funding the development of audiovisual content adapted for non‑Québec and international markets as well as marketing efforts. In this 26th round, Quebecor Fund and the CMF are each investing $150,000, for a total of $300,000, in the business model of Happy Camper Média inc. Since its inception in March 2014, the Quebecor Fund has invested more than $12.1 million in 57 export business models with 33 partner companies. Since 2017, the CMF has joined the Quebecor Fund and invested more than $4.4 million in EXAP. The two partners have therefore contributed a combined total of nearly $16.6 million.

RECIPIENTS:

Menteuse

Producer: Productions Rakonti inc. (Amalga Créations Médias inc. and Les Films du lac inc.)

(Amalga Créations Médias inc. and Les Films du lac inc.) Distributor: Immina Films

Virginie is a compulsive liar whose lies come true. Menteuse, a spin‑off of the film Menteur, stars Anne‑Élisabeth Bossé as the liar and Antoine Bertrand as her boyfriend. Directed by Émile Gaudreault, written by Émile Gaudreault, Erik K. Boulianne and Sébastien Ravary.

Deux femmes en or

Producer: Amérique Film

Distributor: Maison 4:3 inc.

Neighbours Violette and Florence can't understand what's happening to them. Violette is on maternity leave, Florence on sick leave. Violette has become hypersensitive, Florence feels dead inside. Both feel like failures; despite careers and families, they're not happy. Then Florence has an affair and her eyes are opened. Could rebelling against our rigid, achievement‑obsessed society be the path to happiness?

Quebecor Fund

Quebecor Fund was established through Videotron Ltd., which provides more than $5 million annually in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) contributions to Canada's film and television industry.

It is a non–profit private fund that supports the development, production, marketing and export of high-quality content and its exploitation on multiple platforms. To date, Quebecor Fund's programs have paid out a total of nearly $138.5 million.

The Board of Directors is responsible for all decisions pertaining to the Fund, including its priorities, and is entirely and exclusively responsible for its funding decisions. The deadline for submissions for the next round of the Film Production Assistance Program is Tuesday, January 21, 2025, unless a special notice stating otherwise is posted on the website. For more information, see the guidelines on the Quebecor Fund website at www.quebecorfund.ca.

About the Canada Media Fund

The Canada Media Fund (CMF) fosters, develops, finances, and promotes the production of Canadian content and applications for all audiovisual media platforms. The CMF guides Canadian content towards a competitive global environment by fostering industry innovation, rewarding success, enabling a diversity of voices, and promoting access to content through public and private sector partnerships. It receives financial contributions from the Government of Canada and Canada's cable, satellite, and IPTV distributors. For more information, please visit our website.

