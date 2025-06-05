MONTREAL, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Quebecor Fund Board of Directors today announced the list of Canadian production companies that will receive financial support in the 50th round of the Fund's Television Production Assistance Program, for which submissions closed on April 1, 2025. In this round, the Fund is disbursing a total of more than $2.1 million.

Under the Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property component, $785,000 has been granted to four projects from Productions Untamed 5 inc., Écho Média inc., PVP Média inc. and Happy Camper Média inc. The broadcasters supporting the development of these projects are TVA Group Inc., Société Radio‑Canada, Télé‑Québec and TFO.

Under the Support for the Production of Intellectual Property for International Markets component, $1,340,231 has been granted in this round to seven fiction series projects from Productions KOTV inc., Zone3 inc., V10 Média inc. (International distributor: Quebecor Content – TVA Distribution), Sphère Média inc., Aetios Productions inc., Duo Productions inc. and Productions Pixcom inc. The selected productions will air in Canada on Société Radio‑Canada, Bell Media Inc and TVA Group Inc.

Since its inception in 1999, Quebecor Fund's Television Production Assistance Program has supported a total of 412 projects involving 99 production companies, 49 Canadian broadcasters and 100 foreign platforms and broadcasters with grants totalling more than $108.9 million across all of its components. Of the funding granted under Quebecor Fund's three components since spring 2017, 19% has gone to documentaries, 19% to programs for children/youth, 14% to variety/performing arts, and 48% to drama.

Counting this round of the Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property component, launched in March 2017, Quebecor Fund has provided repayable grants totalling nearly $14.9 million to support creation projects in all genres that have received a financial commitment from a recognized French–language broadcasting programming undertaking (BPU).

Counting this round of the Support for the Production of Intellectual Property for International Markets component, launched in April 2019 in partnership with the Canada Media Fund (CMF), Quebecor Fund has provided repayable grants of nearly $16.7 million and the CMF $6.5 million, for a total of nearly $23.2 million. The money enables Québec producers to add value to French‑language fiction and documentaries, and to penetrate international markets.

PRODUCTION PROJECTS FUNDED UNDER THE TELEVISION PRODUCTION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

SUPPORT FOR THE PRODUCTION OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY FOR INTERNATIONAL MARKETS COMPONENT

FICTION SERIES

Plan B ‑ season 5

Productions KOTV inc.

‑ Canadian broadcaster: Société Radio‑Canada

Mathieu Laforest is a 44-year-old father of two whose life hasn't worked out as way he had planned: he hasn't become a world‑famous writer. His failure has led him to hurt the people he loves. But when an aneurysm leaves him clinging to life, everything changes.

Dérive

Zone3 inc.

‑ Canadian broadcaster: Bell Media Inc.

In this psychological thriller, internationally renowned pianist Daniel Major wakes up one morning unable to play the piano. He must find out why. Little does he know that his quest for the truth will force him to make heartbreaking and perilous choices.

Détective Surprenant ‑ season 2

V10 Média inc.

‑ International distributor: Quebecor Content – TVA Distribution

‑ Canadian broadcaster: TVA Group Inc.

It's late winter and Detective Sergeant André Surprenant is investigating the murder of Jeannot Boudreau, a pawnshop manager in Verdun. Then, during the Mid Lent celebrations, Claude "The Baron" Goyette, a powerful figure on the Magdalen Islands, is also murdered.

Le retour d'Anna Brodeur ‑ season 2

Sphère Média inc.

‑ Canadian broadcaster: Bell Media Inc.

Anna knows that rebuilding her life will take determination. She'll need patience, resilience and a healthy dose of humility and humour to find happiness again. Season 2 is a sometimes funny, always moving chronicle of Anna's journey that tells a story of friendship, family relationships and self‑discovery. Sometimes, starting from scratch isn't a failure—it's a new beginning.

Les Armes ‑ season 2

Aetios Productions inc.

‑ Canadian broadcaster: TVA Group Inc.

At Canadian Forces Base Kanawata, tensions are high. War appears imminent. Season 2 opens with the return of the troops from a secret mission in the Far North. The elite JTF16 unit was ambushed and had to split into two groups.

Coup de feu!

Duo Productions inc

‑ Canadian broadcaster: Bell Media Inc.

Set in Québec's gourmet restaurant scene, Coup de feu! follows talented young chef Clovis Lambert—ambitious, impulsive and prone to excess in both his personal and professional life.

Prescott

Pixcom Productions inc.

‑ Canadian broadcaster: TVA Group Inc.

In an isolated village dominated by a massive cement factory and a penitentiary, two families have been at war for generations. This is a village where the cement covers more than the foundations and the past is unforgiving. The walls have ears—and they are porous. The inside seeps out, and the outside corrupts within. Everyone must fight to survive. Welcome to Prescott!

Quebecor Fund

Quebecor Fund was established through Videotron Ltd., a Quebecor Media Inc. company, which provides nearly $5 million annually in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) contributions to Canada's film and television industry.

It is a non‑profit private fund that supports the development, production, marketing and export of high‑quality content and its exploitation on multiple platforms. To date, Quebecor Fund's programs have paid out a total of nearly $143.9 million.

The Board of Directors is responsible for all decisions pertaining to the Fund, including its priorities, and is entirely and exclusively responsible for its funding decisions. The deadline for submissions for the next round of the Television Production Assistance Program will be Wednesday, October 1, 2025, unless a special notice stating otherwise is posted on the website. All applications for all program must be submitted electronically. Visit fondsquebecor.ca for more information.

