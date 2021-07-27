Quebecor Fund Announces List of Funded Producers and Distributors Under its Film Production Assistance Program and Export Assistance Program

MONTRÉAL, July 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Quebecor Fund Board of Directors today announced the list of projects that will receive funding under its film production support program.

Four projects were selected in the 22nd round of the Film Production Assistance Program, submissions for which closed on May 25, 2021. The following Canadian producers and distributors will share a total of $540,000: Amalga Créations Médias inc., Cinémaginaire inc., Go Films, Attraction Images Productions XVI inc. and Les Films Séville inc.

Since it was launched in September 2010, Quebecor Fund's Film Production Assistance Program (which previously included event production) has granted 99 projects a total of nearly $16 million, including nearly $15 million for 85 film projects and more than $1 million for 14 event projects.

Quebecor Fund also has an Export Assistance Program (EXAP), which supports export initiatives by funding the development of audiovisual content adapted for non-Québec and international markets as well as marketing efforts. Since its inception in March 2014, more than $9.7 million has been invested in 41 export business models with 27 partner companies, and the Fund's partner, the Canada Media Fund (CMF), has invested an additional $2.5 million since 2017. In this 18th round, the CMF and Quebecor Fund are each investing $150,000, for a total of $300,000, in the business model of Happy Camper Média inc.

Since June 2020, Quebecor Fund has also granted specific funding, now in its 3rd round, to promote female shareholding in the partner companies that receive EXAP support. In this round, KO Distribution inc., will receive an $80,000 grant to support the transfer of shares to key female personnel. To date, support with a total value of $240,000 has been extended under this component.

RECIPIENTS:

Ru

Producer: Amalga Créations Médias inc.

Distributor: Les Films Séville Inc.

11-year-old Tinh has fled Vietnam with her family aboard a makeshift boat. Now, after surviving a thousand perils, she must adjust to her new life in Québec. Ru is a film adaptation of the acclaimed novel of the same name by Kim Thúy.

Testament

Producer: Cinémaginaire inc.

Distributor: Les Films Séville Inc.

Denys Arcand's latest opus is a biting satire of our times. In an age of political correctness, identity politics, protest, cultural scandal, activism, media storms and other controversies, an elderly man who has lost faith in humanity finds his bearings again and rediscovers happiness.

Le Plongeur

Producer: Go Films

Distributor: Les Films Séville Inc.

Montréal, winter 2002. 19-year-old student and heavy-metal fan Stéphane is on a downward spiral. He has become addicted to gambling, fallen into debt and lost his apartment. He gets a job as a dishwasher at a restaurant, where meets a cast of eccentric characters and becomes swept up in the swirl of life at a restaurant during the pre-Christmas rush.

L'Arracheuse de temps

Producer: Attraction Images Productions XVI Inc.

Distributor: Les Films Séville Inc.

In 1988, an 11-year-old boy in the town of Saint-Élie-de-Caxton is worried his ailing grandmother may die. The old spinner of yarns tries to convince her grandson that Death does not exist. Her tale takes us back to 1927, the year in which a group of villagers managed to outwit Death and escape its clutches. Based on a story by Fred Pellerin.

Quebecor Fund

Quebecor Fund was established through Videotron Ltd., which provides nearly $6.6 million annually in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) contributions to the Canadian industry. Its mission is to support the development, production, marketing and export of high-quality content and its exploitation on various platforms. To date, Quebecor Fund's programs have paid out a total of more than $119 million.

The Board of Directors is responsible for all decisions pertaining to the Fund, including its priorities, and is entirely and exclusively responsible for its funding decisions. The next round of funding under the Film Production Assistance Program will be in January, 2022. The exact date will be posted online at a later time. For more information, see the guidelines on the Quebecor Fund website at www.quebecorfund.ca.

