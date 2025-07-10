MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Quebecor Fund Board of Directors today announced funding for two projects under its Film Production Assistance Program and for two business models under its Export Assistance Program (EXAP).

In the 30th round of the Film Production Assistance Program, submissions for which closed on May 20, 2025, a total of $419,000 was awarded to two projects. The funds will be shared by the following Canadian producers and distributors: Christal Films Productions inc., KO24 inc., Les Films Opale inc. and KO Distribution inc.

Since it was launched in September 2010, the Film Production Assistance Program has granted 117 projects a total of more than $19.8 million, including more than $18.8 million for 103 film projects and more than $1 million for 14 event projects.

Through the Export Assistance Program (EXAP), Quebecor Fund and the Canada Media Fund (CMF) also support export initiatives by funding the development of audiovisual content adapted for non-Québec and international markets as well as marketing efforts. In the 29th round of the EXAP, Quebecor Fund and the CMF are investing $300,000 each, for a total of $600,000, in the business models of the following companies: Attraction Distribution Internationale inc. and CarpeDiem Film & TV inc. Since its inception in March 2014, Quebecor Fund has invested more than $13.2 million in 66 export business models with 37 partner companies. The CMF joined Quebecor Fund in supporting the EXAP in 2017 and has since invested nearly $5.7 million. The two partners have therefore invested a combined total of more than $18.9 million.

RECIPIENTS:

Violences

Producer: Christal Films Productions inc.

Distributor: Les Films Opale inc.

A double murder in a Montréal restaurant. A film crew shooting a double murder scene on a Paris restaurant film set. The story unfolds in two cities over a single day. An ensemble film produced by Christian Larouche, written and directed by Luc Picard.

Sortie de zone

Producer: KO24 inc.

Distributors: Les Films Opale inc. and KO Distribution inc.

Amélie Corbeil is a loving mother, a devoted wife and a dedicated employee groomed to take over the family business. But she doesn't have any me time. Then she discovers women's hockey—and a chance to do something just for fun. Her new passion reveals parts of herself that she never knew, but her friends and family don't get it.

Quebecor Fund

Quebecor Fund was established through Videotron Ltd., which provides nearly $5 million annually in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) contributions to Canada's film and television industry.

It is a non-profit private fund that supports the development, production, marketing and export of high-quality content and its exploitation on multiple platforms. To date, Quebecor Fund's programs have paid out a total of nearly $144.6 million.

The Board of Directors is responsible for all decisions pertaining to the Fund, including its priorities, and is entirely and exclusively responsible for its funding decisions. The deadline for submissions for the next round of the Film Production Assistance Program is Tuesday, January 20, 2026, unless a special notice stating otherwise is posted on the website. For more information, see the guidelines on the Quebecor Fund website at www.fondsquebecor.ca/en/.

About the Canada Media Fund

The Canada Media Fund (CMF) fosters, develops, finances, and promotes the production of Canadian content and applications for all audiovisual media platforms. The CMF guides Canadian content towards a competitive global environment by fostering industry innovation, rewarding success, enabling a diversity of voices, and promoting access to content through public and private sector partnerships. It receives financial contributions from the Government of Canada and Canada's cable, satellite, and IPTV distributors. Please visit the website for more information.

