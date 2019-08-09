Quebecor Fund announces list of funded producers and distributors under its Film Production Assistance Program and Export Assistance Program

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Following May 28, 2019 submissions, the Quebecor Fund Board of Directors has announced the names of the production companies and distributors whose projects will receive funding in the 18th round of the Film Production Assistance Program. The selected producers and distributors will share a total of $930,000. The four successful projects will be produced and distributed by the following Canadian companies: KO 24 inc., Productions Caramel Films inc., 9393-2135 Québec Inc. (a subsidiary of Christal Films Productions Inc.), Attraction Images inc., Les Films Opale inc. and Les Films Séville inc.

Quebecor Fund's Film Production Assistance Program seeks to capture synergies among all industry stakeholders in order to:

support the production of Canadian French-language feature films;

support multiplatform exploitation of feature films and, in particular, promote integrated marketing strategies with an interactive component, starting at the development stage;

enable the creative / production team to produce a work as close to their original creative vision as possible;

help recipients realize a return on investment in order to increase the Fund's impact.

Since it was launched in September 2010, Quebecor Fund's Film Production Assistance Program (which previously included event production) has granted 88 projects a total of more than $13.7 million, including more than $12.7 million for 72 film projects and more than $1 million for 14 event projects.

Quebecor Fund also has an Export Assistance Program (EXAP), which supports export initiatives by funding the development of audiovisual content adapted for non-Québec and international markets as well as marketing efforts. Since its inception in March 2014, more than $7.8 million has been invested in 31 export business models with 24 partner companies. In its 13th round, EXAP will invest a total of $300,000 in the business models of two companies, Encore Télévision-Distribution inc. and PVP Animation IV inc. (a subsidiary of Groupe PVP).

RECIPIENTS:

FILM PRODUCTIONS:

Guide de la famille parfaite

Producer: KO 24 Inc.

Distributor: Les Films Opale Inc.

A comedy from director Ricardo Trogi and scriptwriter Louis Morissette about the complexities of raising children in a performance-driven society fuelled by parents who want to give their children the best but end up stifling them. A series of scenes in which the blended family of Martin, Marie-Soleil and their children struggle with the pressures and contradictions of having to excel, no matter what.

La Cordonnière

Producer: Productions Caramel Films.

Distributor: Les Films Opale Inc.

La Cordonnière tells the story of Victoire Du Saut, founder of the shoe-repair shop that spawned the Dufresne fortune (best known for the Château Dufresne in Montréal). La Cordonnière is a melodrama and lustful love triangle in the tradition of Powell and Pressburger's Black Narcissus or Fleming's Gone With the Wind, a story of passion as compelling as it is disturbing.

Gallant: Confessions d'un tueur à gages

Producer: 9393-2135 Québec Inc. (a subsidiary of Christal Films Productions Inc.)

Distributor: Les Films Opale Inc.

Produced by Christian Larouche, written by Sylvain Guy and directed by Luc Picard, Gallant: Confessions d'un tueur à gages is about the life of Gérald Gallant, one of the deadliest hitmen of our day. He committed 28 murders and some 15 attempts, mostly against senior figures in the Hells Angels, the Mafia and other criminal organizations.

Mon cirque à moi

Producer: Attraction Images Inc.

Distributor: Les Films Séville Inc.

Laura has grown up free and wild, sharing the bohemian life of her father Bill, a clown. But the new teacher, Sophie, sees potential in her. She takes Laura under her wing and encourages her to go to a private high school. The clash of values will test the family with the quasi-anarchist father who thinks only the school of life has value.

Quebecor Fund

Quebecor Fund was established with funding from Videotron Ltd., which provides over $7 million annually in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) contributions to the Canadian industry. Its mission is to support the development, production, marketing and export of high-quality content and its exploitation on various platforms. To date, Quebecor Fund's programs have paid out a total of more than $106 million.

The Board of Directors is responsible for all decisions pertaining to the Fund, including its priorities, and is entirely and exclusively responsible for its funding decisions. The next deadline for applications for funding under the Film Production Assistance Program will be in late January 2020. The exact date will be posted on the website. For more information, see the guidelines on the Quebecor Fund website at www.quebecorfund.ca

SOURCE QUEBECOR FUND

For further information: Serge Thibaudeau, CEO, Quebecor Fund, 514-842-2497 / info@fondsquebecor.ca

Related Links

https://www.fondsquebecor.ca/

