MONTRÉAL, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Quebecor Fund Board of Directors today announced the list of Canadian production companies that will receive financial backing in the 46th round of the Fund's Television Production Assistance Program, for which submissions closed on April 3, 2023. In this round, the Fund will disburse a total of more than $2 million.

Under the Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property component, $500,000 is being granted to two projects from Untamed Productions Inc. and PVP Média inc. The broadcasters supporting the development of these projects are TVA Group and Société Radio–Canada. Under the Support for the Production of Intellectual Property for International Markets component, launched in partnership with the Canada Media Fund (CMF), Quebecor Fund is contributing $1,553,333 in this round and the CMF $626,667 for a total of $2,180,000. The Quebecor Fund's contribution will be divided among the eight selected fiction series, produced by Productions Casablanca inc., Blachfilms, Les Productions Passez Go inc., Groupe Fair–Play inc., Les Productions ALSO inc., Productions Pixcom inc. and Amalga Créations Médias inc. The productions will air in Canada on Société Radio–Canada, TVA Group, Bell Media Inc. and Corus Media Inc. The CMF's contribution will be divided among seven of the productions.

Since its inception in 1999, Quebecor Fund's Television Production Assistance Program has supported a total of 370 projects involving 99 production companies, 49 Canadian broadcasters and 59 foreign broadcasters with grants totalling nearly $101.4 million under all of its components combined. Of the funding granted since spring 2017 under Quebecor Fund's three components, 19% has gone to documentaries, 19% to programs for children/youth, 18% to variety/performing arts, and 44% to drama.

Counting this round of the Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property component, launched in March 2017, Quebecor Fund has provided repayable grants totalling more than $12.5 million to support creation projects in all genres that have received a financial commitment from a recognized French–language broadcasting programming undertaking (BPU).

Counting this round of the Support for the Production of Intellectual Property for International Markets component, launched in April 2019 in partnership with the Canada Media Fund (CMF), Quebecor Fund has provided repayable grants of nearly $11.5 million and the CMF more than $5 million, for a total of nearly $16.5 million. The money enables Québec producers to add value to French–language fiction and documentaries, and break into international markets.

PRODUCTION PROJECTS FUNDED UNDER THE TELEVISION PRODUCTION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

SUPPORT FOR THE PRODUCTION OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY FOR INTERNATIONAL MARKETS COMPONENT:

FICTION SERIES

Mont–Rouge

Casablanca Productions Inc.

(Coproducer: Connections Productions inc.)



Canadian broadcaster: Société Radio–Canada



Partnership with the CMF

Welcome to Mont–Rouge, a charming secluded village on the New Brunswick coast. As the tourist season draws to a close, the normally tranquil hamlet is rocked by the brutal and inexplicable murder of a prominent member of the community.

Société distincte

Blachfilms

Canadian broadcaster: TVA Group



Partnership with the CMF

Fervent ufologist Marc is trying to find his brother Gabriel, who has been missing for 15 years, with the help of his mother Micheline. As time goes by, the evidence that he was abducted by aliens piles up. But an encounter with a mysterious woman named Simone changes everything.

C'est comme ça que je t'aime – Season 3

Casablanca Productions Inc.

Canadian broadcaster: Société Radio–Canada



Partnership with the CMF

It is the summer of 1976. Sainte–Foy is in the grip of Montreal gangs. Sexism rules. Huguette Delisle is a shell of her former self; she's lost everything. In this third and final season of C'est comme ça que je t'aime, Huguette will take her merciless revenge and it won't be pretty.

Animaux noirs

Les Productions Passez Go inc.

Canadian broadcaster: Bell Media Inc.



Partnership with the CMF

After the father they disowned 10 years ago dies, the wealthy businessman's heirs face off in a series of psychological torture tests that will reopen childhood wounds as they try to get their hands on his $84 million.

La Collecte

Groupe Fair–Play inc.

Canadian broadcaster: TVA Group Inc.



Partnership with the CMF

When his girlfriend becomes pregnant, mob enforcer Kevin decides to retire at the height of his career. He wants to get out of the criminal underworld and give his daughter a safe, normal life. But it's complicated...

Projet Innocence

Les Productions ALSO inc.

Canadian broadcaster: Bell Media Inc.



Partnership with the CMF

Law students interning with the Innocence Project are forced to examine their own values as they work to free a prisoner who claims to be innocent. A drama driven by strong characters and gripping plotlines that asks important questions about the legal system and the presumption of innocence.

Nuit Blanche – season 2

Pixcom Productions inc.

Canadian broadcaster: Corus



Partnership with the CMF

In season 2, Louise chases her impossible dreams and gets hurt in the process. Hébert's children grapple with tough situations.

Sorcières

Amalga Créations Médias inc.

Canadian broadcaster: TVA Group Inc.

The discovery of a naked baby near the land that had belonged to their family unearths old secrets and leads sisters Joe, Beth and Agnes to reconnect after 30 years.

Quebecor Fund

Quebecor Fund was established through Videotron Ltd., a Quebecor Media Inc. company, which provides nearly $5.5 million annually in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) contributions to the Canadian industry.

It is a non–profit private fund that supports the development, production, marketing and export of high–quality content and its exploitation on various platforms. To date, Quebecor Fund's programs have paid out a total of more than $132.2 million.

The Board of Directors is responsible for all decisions pertaining to the Fund, including its priorities, and is entirely and exclusively responsible for its funding decisions. The deadline for submissions for the next round of the Television Production Assistance Program is October 2, 2023. The deadline for the next round of the Film Production Assistance Program is Tuesday, January 23, 2024, unless a special notice stating otherwise is posted on the website. All applications for all program must be submitted electronically. For more information, please visit www.quebecorfund.ca.

