Quebecor Fund Announces Funding for Producers and Distributors Under Its Film Production Assistance Program

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Quebecor Fund Board of Directors today announced the list of projects that will receive funding under its film production support program.

Three projects were selected in the 21st round of the Film Production Assistance Program, submissions for which closed on January 26, 2021. The following Canadian producers and distributors will share a total of $420,600: Les Productions Carpediem inc., Films du Boulevard inc., Les Productions des Films de l'Autre inc., Pink Parrot Media inc., Maison 4:3 inc., Entract Films inc. and Funfilm Distribution inc.

Since it was launched in September 2010, Quebecor Fund's Film Production Assistance Program (which previously included event production) has granted 95 projects a total of nearly $15.5 million, including more than $14 million for 81 film projects and more than $1 million for 14 event projects.

To support the collective effort to stimulate the local economy, Quebecor Fund has attached a new condition to its funding for interactive marketing of film projects: amounts received from Quebecor Fund under that component must now be spent exclusively on Canadian media.

RECIPIENTS:

La Légende du papillon

Producer: Les Productions Carpediem inc.

Distributor: Pink Parrot Media inc.

La Légende du papillon tells the story of Patrick, a plucky and endearing butterfly with one wing smaller than the other who can't fly but is determined to make the monarch's annual journey anyway. And Jennie, who has to struggle with her fear of heights. And Martin, the funniest caterpillar around, who is yearning to become a butterfly too! In the course of their voyage, Patrick, Jennie and Martin heroically overcome their fears, accept their differences and triumph over natural predators (mice, hungry birds) and environmental hazards (tornadoes, uncontrolled human development).

Norbourg

Producer: Films du Boulevard inc.

Distributors: Maison 4:3 inc. and Entract Films inc.

Québec's securities commission, the CVMQ, has its eye on Norbourg Financial Group and its upstart young CEO, Vincent Lacroix. CVMQ inspector Éric Asselin is assigned to monitor the company's doings. A few months later, he quits the CVMQ to become Vice-President Finance of Norbourg. Asselin goes on to help Lacroix organize a fraud and embezzle millions of dollars. When the authorities start closing in, Asselin goes to the police to turn in his boss.

Soleils Atikamekw

Producer: Les Productions des Films de l'Autre inc

Distributor: Funfilm Distribution inc.

On June 26, 1977, a van carrying seven people plunges into the Rivière du Milieu north of St-Michel-des-Saints. Two non-Indigenous Quebecers make it out alive, but five Atikamekw from the Manawan community perish. The police conclude it was an accident but for the victims' families many unanswered questions remain. Soleils Atikamekw is loosely based on the dreams, impressions and memories of the victims' loved ones.

Quebecor Fund

Quebecor Fund was established through Videotron Ltd., which provides nearly $6.6 million annually in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) contributions to the Canadian industry. Its mission is to support the development, production, marketing and export of high-quality content and its exploitation on various platforms. Thus far, Quebecor Fund's programs have paid out a total of more than $116 million.

The Board of Directors is responsible for all decisions pertaining to the Fund, including its priorities, and is entirely and exclusively responsible for its funding decisions. The date of the next round of funding under the Film Production Assistance Program is Tuesday, May 25, 2021. For more information, see the guidelines on the Quebecor Fund website at www.quebecorfund.ca.

