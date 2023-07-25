MONTRÉAL, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Quebecor Fund Board of Directors today announced the projects that will receive funding under its Film Production Assistance Program and the business models that will be funded under its Export Assistance Program..

Two projects were selected in the 26th round of the Film Production Assistance Program, submissions for which closed on May 23, 2023. Their producers and distributors will share a total of $426,000. The two successful projects will be produced and distributed by the following Canadian companies: Cinémaginaire inc., Sphère Média inc., TVA Films and Immina Films.

Since it was launched in September 2010, Quebecor Fund's Film Production Assistance Program has granted 109 projects a total of more than $18.2 million, including more than $17.2 million for 95 film projects and more than $1 million for 14 event projects.

Quebecor Fund also has an Export Assistance Program (EXAP), which supports export initiatives by funding the development of audiovisual content adapted for non-Québec and international markets as well as marketing efforts. Since its inception in March 2014, more than $11.2 million has been invested in 50 export business models with 31 partner companies, and the Fund's partner, the Canada Media Fund (CMF), has invested an additional $3.6 million since 2017. In this 23rd round, the CMF and Quebecor Fund are investing $300,000 each, for a total of $600,000, in the business models of the following companies: Fair-Play International inc. and Saturday Originals inc. (Digital Dimensions inc.).

Since June 2020, Quebecor Fund has granted specific funding to promote women's shareholding in the partner companies that receive Export Assistance Program (EXAP) support. In this round, Fair-Play International inc. will receive an $80,000 grant to support the transfer of shares to key female personnel. To date, total financing of $400,000 has been extended under this component.

RECIPIENTS:

Les Belles-sœurs

Producer: Cinémaginaire inc.

Distributor: TVA Films

Montréal housewife Germaine Lauzon is the lucky winner of a million GoldStar stamps. She has to glue them all into booklets so she can redeem them for items from the catalogue. Germaine organizes a stamp-gluing party in her kitchen and invites her sisters, neighbors and friends to help with the job and share her joy.

1994-95

Producer: Sphère Média inc.

Distributor: Immina Films

Ricardo has given up his dream of becoming a filmmaker. At 24, he has already accepted his fate: he will never be an artist. Then Radio-Canada calls and his artistic hopes are revived: he has been shortlisted as a finalist for the 1994-95 season of La Course Destination Monde. Ricardo will make it onto the show and his life will change.

Quebecor Fund

Quebecor Fund was established through Videotron Ltd., which provides nearly $5.5 million annually in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) contributions to Canada's film and television industry.

It is a non-profit private fund that supports the development, production, marketing and export of high-quality content and its exploitation on multiple platforms. To date, Quebecor Fund's programs have disbursed a total of more than $133 million.

The Board of Directors is responsible for all decisions pertaining to the Fund, including its priorities, and is entirely and exclusively responsible for its funding decisions. The deadlines for submissions are Tuesday, January 23, 2024 for the next round of the Film Production Assistance Program and Monday, October 2, 2023 for the next round of the Television Production Assistance Program, unless a special notice stating otherwise is posted on the website. For more information, see the guidelines on the Quebecor Fund website at www.quebecorfund.ca.

