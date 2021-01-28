LAVAL, QC, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Walmart Canada is proud to announce that all its Supercentres in Quebec will now sell pork from Quebec, supplied locally by the province's farmers. Starting today, Quebec customers will be able to purchase a variety of local pork products including bone-in and boneless pork chops, pork tenderloin, spareribs, shoulder roast and ground pork at everyday low prices. This commitment represents sales of approximately 350,000 kg of meat per year supplied by Quebec-based company Olymel.

Local Sourcing

Through this initiative, Walmart reinforces its commitment to offering local quality meat at everyday low prices, in addition to increasing its products from Quebec suppliers. "The quality of our local pork is undeniable, and we are very excited to provide our Quebec customers with this offering," said Cyrille Ballereau, Walmart Canada's Regional Vice President. "Thanks to the invaluable cooperation of Quebec farmers, we are able to provide fresh, tasty, quality meat to our Quebec customers."

"As the largest pork processor in Quebec, Olymel is proud to be part of Walmart's initiative to showcase locally sourced products. The province's pork meat is known as being among the best in the world. Thanks to Olymel's production capacity and processing expertise, the company will be able to meet Walmart's needs for local pork products. As well, as a major distribution brand in Quebec, it will meet the demand and satisfy the growing appetite of consumers and customers for its offerings.", explained Réjean Nadeau, President and CEO of Olymel.

David Duval, President of Les Éleveurs de porcs du Québec, stated that "Quebec consumers are mindful of shopping local, and this is even more true during the unique times we are facing. Pork from Quebec is a guarantee of high-quality meat. It is the result of the efforts of thousands of local producers who work tirelessly to provide the best possible meat to families across the province. Producers in Quebec meet the highest food safety, environmental protection and animal welfare standards, so there is much to rejoice with this announcement, which will benefit the community as a whole".

This new product offering joins the many food items with the Aliments du Québec certification label that Walmart already provides in its Quebec stores. In addition to Quebec pork, the company offers a multitude of locally-grown produce, including fresh tomatoes and Boston lettuce.

Over a period of 12 months, Walmart has sourced more than $ 3.3 billion in products from Quebec-based suppliers in support of the provincial economy. This new announcement is aligned with Walmart's vision to offer more Quebec products at everyday low prices.

