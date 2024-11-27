Program celebrates three decades by recognizing national winners and special honourees for their leadership and impact

TORONTO | TRADITIONAL TERRITORIES OF THE MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT, THE ANISHNABEG, THE CHIPPEWA, THE HAUDENOSAUNEE AND THE WENDAT PEOPLES, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Ken Harris, CEO and founder of Plusgrade — an ancillary revenue solution for the global travel industry — is Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024. After initially receiving the provincial title on October 9, Harris was honoured at the awards show in Toronto last night. He was selected by an independent panel of judges for his business being rooted in global transformation and innovation and his dedication to enhancing customer experiences.

Rachel Rodrigues, Ken Harris and Alycia Calvert (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

"Ken's journey is a testament to the power of innovation and perseverance. His leadership at Plusgrade has revolutionized the way travel companies approach ancillary revenue, creating new opportunities for growth and enhancing the overall travel experience for millions of passengers," says Rachel Rodrigues, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Canada Program Director. "His proactive approach to addressing industry challenges and dedication to inclusivity have set a new standard for entrepreneurial excellence in Canada."

Harris' journey began with a simple observation during his travels: the potential to monetize empty premium seats. Now partnering with over 200 companies across airlines, hotels, cruises and railways in 60 countries, Plusgrade's innovative solutions have changed how travel operators generate additional revenue while enhancing customer experiences. The company's strategic growth includes the acquisition of Points, a global leader in loyalty commerce, and UpStay, a provider of upgrade and ancillary revenue solutions for the hospitality industry.

At the award ceremony hosted at The Royal Conservatory of Music, four National Award winners were also recognized, along with three National honouree recipients. Next up, Harris will represent Canada on the global stage, competing against winners from more than 50 other countries for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ in Monaco in June 2025.

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Award winners:

Tobyn Sowden | Redbrick (Pacific)

Denis Jones | Deveraux Group of Companies (Prairies)

Clive Kinross | Propel Holdings (Ontario)

Hakan Uluer | The Bertossi Group (Atlantic)

Ken Harris | Plusgrade (Québec)

National Honouree Citations:



Jeff Dirks | KBL Environmental Ltd.

Terry Raymond | Fire & Flood Emergency Services Ltd.

Mina Mekhail | Freshr Sustainable Technologies Inc.

The Canadian entrepreneurs in the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2024 and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Canadian Class of 2024 were also honoured at the awards show. These programs support high-potential women entrepreneurs and Black and Indigenous leaders by providing access to networks, advisors, learning and resources to help scale their businesses. All three entrepreneur programs are part of EY's 30-year commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in Canada at every stage of the growth journey.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program shines a spotlight on entrepreneurs across Canada who master the artful balance of passion, determination, character and skill to create businesses that address the most complex challenges and build a better working world. By joining the program, you'll have the opportunity to celebrate success with your team, inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and gain access to an exclusive global network of program participants that help to build connections, fuel success and navigate long-term growth.

The 2024 National independent judging panel comprises Tania Clarke, Corporate Director; Andreea Crisan, President and CEO, ANDY Transport; Arlene Dickinson, General Partner, District Ventures Capital; Joanna Griffiths, Founder and President, Knix and Kt by Knix; Ashif Mawji, Managing Director, ScaleGood Fund LP; Kristi Miller, Managing Partner, Krystal Growth Partners; Imran Siddiqui, Managing Director, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

This year's program national sponsors are TSX Inc. , Air Canada, The Printing H ouse , The Globe and Mail and Hillberg & Berk .

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com/ca.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information, please contact: Jenna Ng Liet Hing, [email protected], 416 943 3336