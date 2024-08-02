Châteauguay organization in Montérégie receives $100,000 from CED to upgrade its tourism facilities.

CHÂTEAUGUAY, QC, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Tourism is essential to the Quebec and Canadian economy and its long-term prosperity. It helps diversify regional economies and generate significant spin-offs across the country. That is why the Government of Canada has developed the Tourism Growth Program (TGP), a temporary national program delivered in Quebec by CED.

In this spirit, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, and Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay‒Lacolle, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a non‑repayable contribution of $100,000 for Héritage Saint‑Bernard. This CED support will enable the non‑profit organization to complete accessibility work and refit outdoor infrastructure.

Héritage Saint-Bernard's mandate consists in managing, protecting and showcasing the wildlife and plant habitats of Île Saint-Bernard, the Saint-Jean stream and the Centre écologique Fernand‑Seguin, located in Châteauguay along the shores of the St. Lawrence River and Lac Saint‑Louis. CED's contribution will make it possible, among other things, to acquire equipment such as picnic tables, Hébert method games, and outdoor furniture, in addition to covering the salaries of a coordinator and the professionals needed to complete the different types of work.

Thanks to the TGP, local tourism businesses and organizations across the province will receive financial support to enhance the tourism products and experiences they offer in order to attract more visitors to the regions. In addition, through projects supported by CED, the TGP will foster sustainable and outdoor tourism, as well as Indigenous tourism. In time, the TGP aims to increase community economic vitality through tourism.

"By investing to improve the infrastructure that enables us to discover our green spaces, we are helping to make Quebec even more attractive to tourists, we are supporting local business development, and we are also contributing to the well-being of our fellow citizens. This is the case for the residents of Châteauguay and the surrounding area, who will have even more opportunities to benefit from the natural environment around them. We are continuing to deliver for Quebecers by taking concrete action that is making a real difference."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

"The assistance CED has provided under the TGP for the project proposed by Héritage Saint‑Bernard to upgrade its facilities is excellent news for the entire region and for Île Saint‑Bernard's tourism appeal. The proposed work will make it possible to increase tourist traffic to the MRC de Roussillon and also create two jobs. Visitors from home and elsewhere will thus be able to take full advantage of all the beauty at this unique site!"

Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay‒Lacolle

"Quebec is a leader in Canada's tourism industry. As a government, we are committed to helping the industry grow and prosper so it can contribute to regional economic development across the province. The new Tourism Growth Program will help our tourism sector seize opportunities and create jobs, and I am looking forward to seeing the difference it will make in our communities."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"This financial assistance to improve access to nature also represents an important recognition of our work to foster the protection of natural environments and environmental education. We are always seeking financial support, so any government funding enables us to pursue our efforts to conserve and showcase our natural heritage, while also offering accessible educational spaces."

Geneviève Legault, Project Lead, Héritage Saint‑Bernard

Announced in Budget 2023, the Tourism Growth Program (TGP) is a key element of the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy and has a national budget of $108M . It is a complement to funding measures provided to the tourism industry under other federal, provincial, and territorial programs and will end on March 31, 2026 .





. It is a complement to funding measures provided to the tourism industry under other federal, provincial, and territorial programs and will end on . CED has a strong collaborative relationship with the Government of Quebec and is working closely with community players, including regional and sectoral tourism associations (ATRs and ATSs) so that its support complements existing measures.





and is working closely with community players, including regional and sectoral tourism associations (ATRs and ATSs) so that its support complements existing measures. In Quebec , the TGP has a budget of $21.1M in financial support. It falls under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, which aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.





, the TGP has a budget of in financial support. It falls under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, which aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

