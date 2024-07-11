QUEBEC, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Distriq, Sherbrooke's Quantum Innovation Zone, and Québec Quantique are proud to announce the integration of their operations and strategic initiatives.

After years of successful eIorts, Quebec's quantum ecosystem has reached a significant level of maturity. This now enables Distriq and Québec Quantique to join forces. This alliance marks a decisive turning point in the quantum landscape, paving the way for increased collaboration in the commercialization and adoption of quantum technologies both nationally and internationally.

"This collaboration, through Distriq's concrete and tangible actions, better aligns the initiatives of key players across Quebec, accelerating the quantum transformation of organizations," says Olivier Gagnon-Gordillo, Executive Director of Québec Quantique.

Distriq is also excited about this promising collaboration. "Québec Quantique brings greater visibility and strengthens our team," explains Martin Enault, CEO of Distriq. "Together, we are ushering in a new era for Quebec's quantum ecosystem. This union will enhance our impact."

To learn more about Distriq: https://distriq.com/

To learn more about Québec Quantique: https://quebec-quantique.ca/en/

