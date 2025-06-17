SHERBROOKE, QC, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Distriq, the quantum innovation zone, is proud to announce the acquisition of a cutting-edge quantum computer developed by Pasqal, coinciding with the opening of the company's factory located at Espace Quantique 1.

This investment was made possible through $9.6 million in loans from Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie (MEIE) and Investissement Québec, $2.4 million from the National Bank of Canada, and a repayable contribution of $1.2 million from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Pasqal (CNW Group/Distriq, Quantum Innovation Zone Sherbrooke) Quantum Processing Unit Pasqal (CNW Group/Distriq, Quantum Innovation Zone Sherbrooke)

This 100-qubit neutral atom model will be fully manufactured and installed in Sherbrooke, where it will become part of Distriq's quantum computing infrastructure project.

An Infrastructure for Future Collaboration

This computer paves the way for ambitious future collaborations between academia and industry, aiming to fully harness the potential of this revolutionary technology.

Mehdi Bozzo-Rey, Vice President of Growth and Partnerships at Distriq, Quantum Innovation Zone stated:

"The acquisition of Pasqal's quantum computer by Distriq marks a major milestone in equipping Québec with the world's most advanced quantum technologies. This first computer will be manufactured in Sherbrooke, at Pasqal's future facility — the first of its kind in North America. This strategic advancement positions Québec as a global leader in the race for quantum innovation by strengthening the ecosystem around industrial applications of quantum computing."

The equipment will play a central role in developing tangible solutions to global challenges by making quantum computing power more accessible and by catalyzing innovation in Québec and beyond.

An Infrastructure Serving All

The new Pasqal quantum computer will benefit:

Quantum computing researchers: by providing access to an industrial-grade computer, enabling the development of impactful algorithms in fields such as healthcare, energy, logistics, advanced materials, and finance.

Industry players: by allowing them to explore the potential of quantum computing to meet increasing needs for high-performance simulation, optimization, and AI development.

Québec's quantum ecosystem: by strengthening collaboration between businesses, researchers, and startups through joint algorithm and application development projects.

Key Statements

"The sale of our first computer in North America is a key milestone in the global deployment of our technologies. By executing our ambitious industrial strategy, we are proud to support Québec's commitment to innovation and its position as a leader in the global quantum ecosystem. With access to industrial-grade neutral atom computers, Québec's community of researchers and quantum application developers can make remarkable strides on the international stage."

— Wasiq Bokhari, Executive Chairman, Pasqal

"The addition of this new infrastructure will allow Distriq and Québec's research and innovation ecosystem to explore new areas in quantum and better address industry needs for advanced computing. Québec is now one of the few places in the world where commercially advanced quantum technologies will be available. We are very proud to support this major initiative with $9.6 million in funding!"

— Christine Fréchette, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy

"The acquisition of this quantum computer represents a major step forward for innovation and research in Québec. By integrating it into the innovation zone, we're creating an environment that fosters close collaboration between key stakeholders, accelerating the transition from research to concrete applications and commercialization — a top priority for Investissement Québec."

— Bicha Ngo, President and CEO, Investissement Québec

"For many years, National Bank has been committed to supporting Québec's technology and innovation sectors through academic and entrepreneurial initiatives. Our Technology and Innovation Group is proud to contribute to the advancement of quantum research through this financing."

— Tuyen Vo, Head – Technology and Innovation Group, National Bank of Canada

"Québec and Canada are taking their place in the economy of the future, and our government is here to support innovation. Acquiring a Pasqal quantum computer, an innovative, powerful, high-performance tool, will make it possible to complete advanced quantum calculations, mainly for the industrial, academic and technological sectors. By boosting innovation, we are ensuring Québec's SMEs and organizations are well positioned and strengthening our global leadership in this emerging field. Congratulations to Distriq on this major step forward!"

— The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

About the Pasqal Quantum Computer in Sherbrooke

Equipped with 100 neutral atom qubits, Pasqal's quantum computer is designed to stimulate innovation by accelerating research and industrial development through stronger collaboration. Fully built at Pasqal's upcoming Sherbrooke facility, the computer will be installed at Espace Quantique 1, providing exclusive access to this cutting-edge technology for both local and international stakeholders.

A Flagship Project for Québec Innovation

With the support of MEIE, Investissement Québec, and the National Bank of Canada, this acquisition marks a turning point for Québec and Canada in the development of quantum technologies. It strengthens the innovation ecosystem by building a network where industries, researchers, and startups join forces to address global challenges through the power of quantum computing.

SOURCE Distriq, Quantum Innovation Zone Sherbrooke

Contacts: Bérangère Sintes, Communications and Marketing Manager, Distriq, Quantum Innovation Zone, [email protected]; Florence Vallot, Vice President, Marketing, Pasqal, [email protected]