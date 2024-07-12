Quantum Ecosystem Leaders Expand Collaboration to 'Drive Meaningful Advances'

SHERBROOKE, QC, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Quantum ecosystem leaders from Canada and the U.S. are expanding collaboration to create a positive and sustainable impact on society through quantum information science and technologies.

Representatives from the Chicago Quantum Exchange, the University of Chicago's, Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Distriq, Quantum Innovation Zone in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, recently met to discuss shared objectives, goals, and opportunities to deepen relationships.

The Letter of Intent was signed by Samir Mayekar (Polsky Center), Martin Enault (Distriq), and Preeti Chalsani (Chicago Quantum Exchange)

The respective quantum ecosystems comprise world-class research, commercialization, entrepreneurial, and industrial clusters with skilled talent pools.

"The expansion of our collaboration with the Chicago Quantum Exchange and the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation marks a significant step towards fostering a robust and innovative quantum ecosystem. By leveraging our combined expertise and resources, we are poised to drive meaningful advancements in quantum technologies that will benefit both our regions and the global community," explained Martin Enault, General Director of Distriq.

"We came back with several insights and look forward to future discussions as we continue to develop our quantum ecosystem in Chicago. By working together toward shared goals, we are all more likely to succeed," said Samir Mayekar, managing director of the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. "Collaborations such as this are key as we look to accelerate the proliferation of quantum technologies for the benefit of all."

Mayekar signed the Letter of Intent on behalf of the University of Chicago, and Preeti Chalsani, deputy director of the University's quantum accelerator, Duality, represented the Chicago Quantum Exchange, where she also leads industry partnerships.

"Quebec has a budding quantum ecosystem with valuable support infrastructure and programs to grow this ecosystem," said Chalsani. "The visit served to strengthen existing ties between the Illinois and Quebec ecosystems and we look forward to working closely with our partners in Quebec for mutual growth and advancement of quantum technologies."

Other members of the delegation included the University of Chicago's executive director of commercial real estate, Philip Gold; Cory Olishansky, Consul and Délegué commercial, Consulate General of Canada in Chicago; and from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Kristi Dula, deputy director in the office of entrepreneurship, and Jamie Gladfelter, emerging technologies manager. Also among the group was Elina Kasman, vice president of business development at Great Lakes Crystal Technologies, which was a participant in the first cohort of Duality.

"It's important for quantum ecosystem builders to partner across geographic regions in cultivating the entrepreneurs who will shape the second century of quantum innovation," said Eze Burts, director of Duality, who also was in attendance. "As we continue exploring mutually beneficial synergies, we recognize the opportunity to be more intentional in our approach to build on our successes and combine resources to accelerate the commercialization of quantum technologies."

The goal is to build meaningful and sustainable connections between the respective ecosystems. As part of this, the LOI marks a commitment to continue collaborations, exchanges, and discussions on quantum entrepreneurship, commercialization, and venture support activities. It also addresses quantum education and workforce development as well as fundraising to support the implementation of collaborative programs.

// About Chicago Quantum Exchange: it is a collaborative hub that advances the science and engineering of quantum information, connecting leading academic institutions, national laboratories, and industry partners to drive innovation in quantum technology."

// About Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation: drives venture creation and technology commercialization within the University of Chicago and the surrounding community. Through education, partnerships, and new venture support, the Polsky Center advances the knowledge and practice of entrepreneurship and accelerates the commercialization of research.

SOURCE Distriq, Quantum Innovation Zone Sherbrooke

