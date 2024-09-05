Distriq announces the appointment of Pascale Nini as the new CEO

SHERBROOKE, QC, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Distriq, the quantum innovation zone of Sherbrooke, is proud to announce the appointment of Pascale Nini as CEO.

Pascale brings extensive experience in entrepreneurship and technological leadership, and her mission will be to guide Distriq in its strategic development to solidify its position as a major hub of quantum innovation.

Psacale Nini, new CEO of Distriq (CNW Group/Distriq, Quantum Innovation Zone Sherbrooke) Éric Gagné, General Director of Cégep de Sherbrooke and Chairman of the Board at Distriq. (CNW Group/Distriq, Quantum Innovation Zone Sherbrooke)

Originally from France and holding degrees in mathematics and psychology, Pascale began her career as a psychologist before becoming the first investor in Immervision, a company specializing in wide-angle vision technology, which she relocated to Montreal in 2003. She later took the helm of the company, moving and establishing it in Quebec. Immervision has since become a global leader in intelligent vision technologies, with an international presence in various sectors.

In 2024, she took on the role of Executive Chair of the Board of Directors at Immervision and also serves on several boards, including the Conseil du Patronat du Québec (CPQ).

Aware of the strategic challenges related to quantum technologies for the future and national security, Pascale is determined to take on this new challenge with Distriq.

"I am honored to join Distriq as CEO. Quantum technologies represent the future of innovation, and I am eager to work with the team to accelerate the development of cutting-edge solutions in this field," says Pascale Nini.

Distriq is confident that Pascale Nini will bring strategic vision and exceptional leadership, helping to establish Sherbrooke as a center of excellence in quantum technologies.

"Pascale joins Distriq to continue and strengthen what we have built in collaboration with our entire ecosystem. She will further solidify Distriq's global leadership in quantum technologies and help promote our region on the international stage," says Éric Gagné, General Director of Cégep de Sherbrooke and Chairman of the Board at Distriq.

About Distriq

The Sherbrooke Quantum Innovation Zone brings together stakeholders that promote the development and adoption of quantum technologies. It also supports companies in the sector, accelerating their development and growth. This organization manages the Espace Quantique 1.

