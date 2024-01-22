SHERBROOKE, QC, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada and the City of Sherbrooke are proud to announce their financial support totalling $9.7 million for a 39-unit affordable housing project in Sherbrooke. Of this amount, $4.5 million was allocated by the Government of Quebec through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) AccèsLogis Québec program, $1.2 million by the federal government under the Affordable Housing Fund (formerly the National Housing Co-Investment Fund) and $1.5 million by the City of Sherbrooke.

From left to right, Denise Godbout of Habitations L’Équerre, Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke, Genevieve Hebert, MNA for Saint-Francois and Assistant Government whip, and Raïs Kibonge, Deputy Mayor of Sherbrooke. (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)) Government of Québec Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Located at 1610 rue des Quatre-Saisons, the Quatre-Saisons building is a housing project developed by the non-profit Habitations l'Équerre Inc. and features 39 units for single individuals and large families that will help meet the demand for affordable housing.

Genevieve Hebert, MNA for Saint-Francois and Assistant Government whip, Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Raïs Kibonge, Deputy Mayor of Sherbrooke, were on-site today to visit the project.

Quotes:

"Our investments in the creation of affordable housing benefit all regions of Quebec and all low-income groups. This financial assistance has helped families and individuals find safe, accessible housing in Sherbrooke. This is another concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers can enjoy a quality living environment." – France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is proud to contribute to the creation of 39 new affordable housing units for Sherbrooke's most vulnerable through the Affordable Housing Fund. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one in Sherbrooke is left behind." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I would like to congratulate Habitations l'Équerre on completing this project, which will increase the supply of affordable housing in our region. This investment clearly demonstrates our government's intention to improve the quality of life of families and individuals in need of affordable housing." – Geneviève Hébert, Member of the National Assembly for Saint-François and Assistant Government Whip

"With the help of the Affordable Housing Fund, our government is proud to support the construction of the Quatre-Saisons project. It's great news—responding to people's needs right here in Sherbrooke—and I'd like to thank all the partners involved in delivering this important project that will make a real difference to our community and in the day-to-day lives of its residents. Together, we're building a generation of new homes we can all be proud of." – Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke

"Responding to the housing crisis with affordable housing is one of the priorities of Mayor Évelyne Beaudin's administration. By supporting the Immeuble Quatre-Saisons, our city is taking action on one of life's basic needs: housing. I'm delighted with the successful coordination of several players around this Habitations l'Équerre project, and it makes me optimistic for the future." – Raïs Kibonge, Deputy Mayor of Sherbrooke

"We are proud to collaborate with the three levels of government to achieve affordable and social housing for our community. This project allows us to offer quality housing at prices that meet tenants' needs. We hope that the programs will continue for many years to come, because the need is great." - Denise Godbout, Habitations L'Équerre Inc.

Quick facts:

The households living in 31 of these 39 units are eligible for the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of more than $534,000 spread over 5 years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Sherbrooke (10%).

spread over 5 years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the (10%). The Affordable Housing Fund (formerly known as the National Housing Co-Investment Fund) is a $13.2-billion National Housing Strategy program that prioritizes housing projects for those who need it most: women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

is a National Housing Strategy program that prioritizes housing projects for those who need it most: women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. The federal government provided funding under the Affordable Housing Fund's Women and Children Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative, which aims to help the Government address gender-based violence.

Today's announcement is a follow-up to the June 2023 announcement of $82 .4 million in funding as part of the second phase of this $250-million initiative to build or repair 212 shelter and transitional housing spaces for women and children fleeing domestic violence throughout Canada .

