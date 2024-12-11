A project by MONTONI and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - MONTONI and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ today unveiled their vision for the redevelopment of the former Molson brewery—a waterfront site like no other extending over more than half a kilometre of land along the St. Lawrence River in the heart of Montréal. The partners' goal is for the Quartier Molson to be a model of sustainable real estate development, creating an unparalleled environment for living, working, meeting, entertaining and attracting tourists. It will comprise a vast public park with commanding views of the water and the emblematic features of the former brewery, and nearly 5,000 residential units to accommodate all types of households, including social, affordable and family housing, with an emphasis on walkability and an exciting blend of activities that align with Montrealers' needs and values.

"This overall plan is the outcome of several years of hard work with our partners at the Fonds immobilier and architecture firm Sid Lee, with active co-operation from the City of Montréal. Our intent is to capture the soul and history of this unique place and to create a sustainable, vibrant, genuine mixed-use neighbourhood. We sincerely hope that this new neighbourhood will appeal to the Montréal community, honour the rich history of the site, of the Molson family and become a source of pride for everyone who loves our city."

– Dario Montoni, President

MONTONI

"We feel privileged to be co-owners of this iconic site and to be actively contributing to its development, along with our partners. We firmly believe that this new neighbourhood will be a showcase, with almost 5,000 families moving there to live, while at the same time being resolutely forward-looking by incorporating sustainable building practices. Our investments will benefit not only our shareholder-savers, but also the economy as a whole. We feel a great sense of pride today!"

– Martin Raymond, President and CEO

Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

PUBLIC GREEN SPACES

Quartier Molson's network of public green spaces will be landscaped to create a superb connection with the St. Lawrence and bring the district to life. Sohmer Park, a public space extending over almost 150,000 square feet, will offer matchless views onto the river, Île Sainte-Hélène and the Jacques Cartier Bridge. With its location closely corresponding that of the original Sohmer Park, it will evoke the recreational heritage which in the 19th century was home to musical, circus and vaudeville performances.

The future neighbourhood will focus on reconnecting the site with the surrounding districts, creating green, accessible and vibrant urban corridors. A new shoreline walk will harmonize the site's connection to the river and extend the recreational and tourism attractions of the Old Port farther east within the borough of Ville-Marie. The new Craig Linear Park, meanwhile, will add a greenway adjacent to the Jacques Cartier Bridge deck, tempering the division that the bridge creates between the former industrial site and the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood.

The site will be dotted with courtyards planned for maximized sun exposure having retail uses as well as gardens and tranquil spaces for rest and enjoyment of the residents and visitors.

LIVING ENVIRONMENT

The project calls for the creation of nearly 5,000 residential units. In keeping with the developers' vision for the site and with Montréal's By-law for a Diverse Metropolis, the units will include rental housing suitable for current needs, with harmonious integration of social, affordable and family housing onsite the whole to ensure an inclusive, sustainable social mix.

PROGRAMMING

The Îlot des Voltigeurs promises to be a major attraction along the Old Port recreation and tourism corridor, home to offices, shops, restaurants and hotels, as well as experiential and event venues, providing a boost to local economic vitality. A retail offering complementing those of the surrounding neighbourhoods along with a localized service offering will transform the area into a dynamic living environment that fulfils the needs of residents while also attracting visitors.

The site will have dedicated public services. This may include, for example, a community centre, depending on needs expressed in consultations with the community and according to the City of Montréal's vision.

URBAN FABRIC

The project is ideally located, less than 15 minutes' walk from the Beaudry and Papineau métro stations. Fluid integration with public transit and active mobility (cycling and pedestrian paths) networks will ensure accessibility for residents and visitors alike. The goal is to create a pedestrian-friendly neighbourhood with urban pathways and spaces for public gatherings that encourages walking and cycling thanks to vegetated zones and adaptive infrastructures.

VIEWS

The project will showcase the protected vistas defined in the Des Faubourgs Special Planning Program while creating new visual openings toward the St. Lawrence River and Mount Royal. The residential units in the neighbourhood will have an outstanding view of either the water or the mountain, and the visual impact of the buildings will be attenuated through a sleek, streamlined typology. The buildings' heights and positions will be carefully balanced for maximum visual perspectives and sun exposure, with the site presenting an overall cascading silhouette around its highest point, the Molson tower—all contributing to a pleasant environment for residents, visitors and neighbours.

The future site has been designed so as to alleviate the impact of the rail tracks near the site. The land will be raised to open up views of the St. Lawrence River and provide a pleasant living environment for neighbourhood residents and visitors, by creating a visual and sound barrier.

HERITAGE

This project will celebrate and preserve the historic heart and soul of the former Molson brewery thanks to its progressive vision of heritage as an integral part of a modern new district. Emblematic features like the Molson tower, chimney stack, clock and lighted sign will be enhanced, becoming key neighbourhood landmarks. Thanks to a careful approach supported by expert consultations, the neighbourhood will weave powerful connections between its built heritage, industrial origins and collective memory.

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

The project is designed to be a model for the future of sustainable real estate development, targeting both LEED and ZCB (Zero-Carbon Building) certification, and will use advanced energy-efficiency technology, including, potentially, an energy loop system currently under study. It will lay the foundations for a resilient, green neighbourhood that will be an inspiration to future generations.

NEXT STEPS

Citizen meetings

Meetings with citizens will be held on Thursday, December 12 (from noon to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.), and Friday, December 13 (from 10 a.m. to noon), on the former brewery site at 1555 Notre-Dame Street East, Montréal, Québec, H2L 2R5. Montrealers are invited to meet the teams from MONTONI, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and Sid Lee Architecture, who will be presenting the master plan for the site and outlining various features of the project. These representatives will also be pleased to answer questions from citizens.

Start of construction

Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2025, after the necessary permits are secured. The initial phases will include the development of the Îlot des Voltigeurs. The social and affordable housing component will also be part of the initial phases of construction.



About MONTONI

A pioneer of sustainable building in Canada, MONTONI develops, builds and manages real estate projects at the leading edge of design, performance, urban planning and occupant wellness. Its fundamental purpose is to create value for its clients, the environment and the community.

To date, MONTONI has completed more than 700 projects representing over 30 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction and 30 corporate campuses, with another 25 million square feet under development—an impressive portfolio of properties across Québec.

Proudly holding the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for nearly 25 years, MONTONI has committed to making ESG criteria a permanent strategic reflex. It has completed more than 5.2 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and, among construction projects underway, is targeting LEED certification for nearly 7 million square feet. Construction is also nearing completion on some 4.5 million square feet of Zero-Carbon Building (ZCB) spaces. MONTONI's ambition is to build a real estate heritage that will be a source of pride for future generations. www.groupemontoni.com

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ helps drive economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier supports projects across Québec in the residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial sectors, in particular those that consider ESG (environmental, social, governance) factors with a view to developing sustainable properties. As at June 30, 2023, the Fonds immobilier had 47 projects with a combined value of $6.2 billion in development or construction, 70 portfolio properties under management, 3.7 million square feet of land for development and a cumulative total of $337 million invested in social and community projects. The Fonds immobilier is a member of Bâtiment durable Québec.

