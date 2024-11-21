HISTORIC AGREEMENT BETWEEN EXPANSION DIEPPE AND MONTONI: 2 MILLION-SQUARE-FOOT SUSTAINABLE INDUSTRIAL PARK

Image gallery available here

DIEPPE, NB, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Expansion Dieppe and MONTONI have signed a 2-million-square-foot development agreement to expand Dieppe Industrial Park in New Brunswick. This interprovincial agreement is a first in the Maritimes for the developer, a Québec pioneer in sustainable real estate. The announcement was made during Expansion Dieppe's 50th anniversary celebrations.

The development, valued at more than $125 million, will generate nearly 500 jobs locally. It will be designed to attract businesses to Dieppe, a city that is experiencing rapid growth. The municipality's location in the Atlantic trade corridor makes it an important strategic distribution hub for goods and services.

A strategic location

The City of Dieppe is ideally located, combining a world-class transportation network with a buoyant economic environment. Located near Roméo-LeBlanc International Airport, highways 2, 11 and 15, as well as three deep-water ports, Dieppe Industrial Park offers prime access to local, national and international markets.

This logistics hub, supported by a rail network, facilitates the distribution of goods across Canada and the Northeastern United States, serving more than 70 million consumers with delivery times of under 24 hours. The industrial park is already home to a number of major companies, including J.D. Irving, FedEx, Purolator, UPS, BMM Testlabs, Groupe Touchette and Midland Transport.

"Dieppe Industrial Park plays a strategic role as an economic driver, attracting top-tier companies because of its ideal location and direct access to major North American markets. This partnership with MONTONI testifies to the strong professional relationship we have long enjoyed with the people behind this organization. This agreement is in keeping with our vision of a sustainable expansion that generates local opportunities and strengthens our region's economic vitality."

– Louis Godbout, Executive Director, Expansion Dieppe

Dieppe: a fast-growing city with a skilled workforce

Dieppe is known for its thriving economic environment. The city's population has grown by almost 300% in 30 years, attracting businesses from a wide range of sectors. Dieppe has a bilingual workforce, with more than three-quarters of its residents speaking both official languages, English and French. The population is young, dynamic and skilled. According to the latest estimates, the average age of residents is 40.8, compared with 46.1 for the province of New Brunswick.

Its proximity to educational institutions such as Université de Moncton and Collège communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick (CCNB) means that the city benefits from a pool of specialized talent that supports business expansion in an environment conducive to innovation.

A shared vision for a sustainable future

Expansion Dieppe and the City of Dieppe have made sustainable development and social responsibility major priorities in their latest strategic plans, incorporating these values into all their practices. The industrial park project in partnership with Montoni Group is fully in keeping with this vision.

Together, Expansion Dieppe and Montoni Group are committed to responsible development, seeking to reduce the ecological footprint of buildings while optimizing the use of space and safeguarding citizens' quality of life.

"We are very proud to be concluding our very first development agreement in the Maritimes. When we expand into new cities, we always prioritize working with local construction companies and subcontractors. I believe this is the key to success. Expansion Dieppe shares our ambition for building a future that the next generations can be proud of. It is these common values that made Dieppe a natural choice."

– Dario Montoni, President, Montoni Group

A great place to live

Although Dieppe has a highly developed urban milieu, it also features numerous parks and green spaces, as well as over 75 kilometres of trails and cycle paths. Increasing numbers of young families are settling here because of its stable, safe and lively surroundings. Despite its phenomenal growth, Dieppe has managed to maintain the community spirit that appeals to its residents.

Locals have access to quality healthcare thanks to the many medical clinics as well as Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre and Moncton Hospital. The Centre des arts et de la culture is the face of the community's cultural and artistic dynamism. Sports enthusiasts are well served by the presence of two arenas, including at the UNIplex intergenerational community complex, as well as the Dieppe Aquatic and Sports Centre, various sports fields, parks for practising a variety of outdoor activities year-round, and numerous walking trails and bike paths.

"With our business focus and environmentally friendly economy, Dieppe stands out as an ideal place to do business, raise a family and work! We are delighted with this new partnership, which will enable us to pursue our development according to the principles of smart growth, thereby reducing our environmental impact and improving the quality of life of our residents."

– Yvon Lapierre, Mayor, Dieppe

About Expansion Dieppe

Since it was founded in 1973 as Dieppe Industrial Park Ltd., Expansion Dieppe has been central to the economic development of the City of Dieppe. With 50 years of experience, the agency is a pivotal player in supporting local businesses and attracting new investment to the region. It leverages its know-how to develop fully serviced land to meet the needs of businesses, while providing no-cost support, access to strategic resources and cutting-edge expertise. The organization helps start-ups get off the ground and growing companies find their ideal location. Expansion Dieppe's commitment to promoting a dynamic economic environment and forging strong partnerships makes it a leader in southeastern New Brunswick, poised to propel Dieppe into a prosperous future.

About MONTONI

A pioneer of sustainable building in Canada, MONTONI develops, builds and manages real estate projects at the leading edge of design, performance, urban planning and occupant wellness. Its fundamental purpose is to create value for its clients, the environment and the community.

To date, MONTONI has completed more than 700 projects representing over 30 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction and 30 corporate campuses, with another 25 million square feet under development—an impressive portfolio of properties across Québec.

Proudly holding the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for nearly 25 years, MONTONI has committed to making ESG criteria a permanent strategic reflex. It has completed more than 5.2 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and, among construction projects underway, is targeting LEED certification for nearly 7 million square feet. Construction is also nearing completion on some 4.5 million square feet of Zero-Carbon Building (ZCB) spaces. MONTONI's ambition is to build a real estate heritage that will be a source of pride for future generations. www.groupemontoni.com

