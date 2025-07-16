A new EV destination in Laval, designed and built by MONTONI

LAVAL, QC, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Electric-vehicle manufacturer Rivian, in partnership with Montoni Group, held a groundbreaking ceremony today marking the official start of construction on its new service centre in Québec. The event, held in Laval, was attended by the city's mayor, Stéphane Boyer. The planned facility is a key step in the expansion of Rivian's Canadian operations and speaks to the company's commitment to better serving its Québec customers.

Rivian's project in Laval addresses a concrete need for a permanent service point that is accessible and conveniently located for Québec drivers, with construction entrusted to local partners and talent.

A new chapter for Rivian in Québec

After initially serving customers in a temporary service centre in Town of Mount Royal, Rivian is taking a new step with this permanent facility in Laval.

Québec and its people, with their strong affinity for wide-open spaces, nature and the outdoors, perfectly reflect the spirit of Rivian. With its new centre in Laval, the brand will forge closer connections with that culture and provide Québec EV drivers with local service that is accessible and adapted to their needs.

This project arrives at a pivotal moment for Rivian in the lead-up to the launch of its new R2 model, a five-seater compact SUV set to debut in Canada in 2026. To support its growth, the company is expanding its service network through a combination of physical centres and mobile vehicles that will serve customers directly.

As it does with all its service points, Rivian will provide its Québec customers with a full range of services covering the entire lifecycle of its vehicles.

"The Greater Montreal Area is critical to our service footprint across Canada. This new service, delivery and demo center will allow us to provide robust support to Rivian owners in Quebec while allowing even more prospective customers to experience our class-defining electric vehicles."

– Nick Harterre, Policy Manager

Rivian

A sustainable centre, designed and built in Québec

To bring this project to fruition, Rivian engaged with Montoni Group, the Québec leader in sustainable real estate development. Their collaboration is founded on a shared vision: to create innovative, inviting spaces.

The new service centre, covering over 28 000 square feet, will be built to stringent environmental standards, targeting LEED® v4 certification. It will use low-carbon materials and feature EV charging stations as well as environmentally friendly landscaping, all in support of a building designed to last and to foster clean mobility.

In addition to these green-building qualities, this project will have a tangible economic impact in Québec. Designed and built using local expertise, the service centre will generate specialized, lasting jobs in the region, strengthening the local economy and industrial fabric.

"Our ambition is to build locally, here in Québec, with partners who engage with our vision of respect for the environment and innovation. This project illustrates a commitment that we share with Rivian: to do better for our customers and for the planet. We are proud to be creating, with this project, a space that reflects that sincere approach."

– Dario Montoni, President

MONTONI

About Rivian

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an American automotive manufacturer that develops and builds category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. The company creates innovative and technologically advanced products that are designed to excel at work and play with the goal of accelerating the global transition to zero-emission transportation and energy. The company provides a full suite of services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and stay true to its mission to keep the world adventurous forever. Whether taking families on new adventures or electrifying fleets at scale, Rivian vehicles all share a common goal—preserving the natural world for generations to come. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com .

About MONTONI

A pioneer of sustainable building in Canada, MONTONI develops, builds and manages real estate projects at the leading edge of design, performance, urban planning and occupant wellness. Its fundamental purpose is to create value for its clients, the environment and the community.

To date, MONTONI has completed more than 700 projects representing over 30 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction and 30 corporate campuses, with another 25 million square feet under development—an impressive portfolio of properties across Québec.

Proudly holding the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for nearly 25 years, MONTONI has committed to making ESG criteria a permanent strategic reflex. It has completed more than 5.2 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and, among construction projects underway, is targeting LEED certification for nearly 7 million square feet. Construction is also nearing completion on some 4.5 million square feet of Zero-Carbon Building (ZCB) spaces. MONTONI's ambition is to build a real estate heritage that will be a source of pride for future generations. www.groupemontoni.com

