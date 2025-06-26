Canadian sustainable real estate pioneer reaffirms its commitment:

Building on a promise of a sustainable future

LAVAL, QC, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - For the past 30 years, MONTONI has been designing, building and managing real estate projects with a clear vision: building on a promise of a sustainable future. Today, MONTONI reaffirmed that commitment by publishing its first-ever environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, a transformative step that reflects its desire to build a future that is sustainable, responsible and puts people first. Mindful of its responsibility and the impact of every decision that it makes, the company is committed to being a force for positive change in a fast-changing sector.

Turning words into action

In 2022, MONTONI announced an ambitious objective: to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. In 2024, it took tangible steps toward that goal, investing $30 million in the decarbonization of its existing portfolio and launching PURE by MONTONI, an innovative fund designed to offset the environmental footprint of its operations.

A pioneer of sustainable construction, MONTONI completed the first industrial building to be certified LEED® Gold in Canada. Since 2010, it has delivered nearly 50 LEED-certified projects totalling over 5 million square feet. In 2023, it achieved a major milestone with the completion of its first building meeting the requirements of Zero-Carbon Building™ – Design (ZCB-Design), the most stringent carbon-neutrality standard in the industry.

"We founded the company with a pledge to do things differently—with discipline, with heart and with a vision for the long term. Being awarded our first ZCB-Design certification is the outcome of a constant commitment to innovation and represents a huge step along the way to achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2040."

– Dario Montoni, President

MONTONI

Putting people first with every project

Sustainability at MONTONI starts with its people. The company fosters an inclusive, stimulating work environment where everyone can develop to their full potential. Maison MONTONI, inaugurated in 2024, is the embodiment of that vision: a warm and welcoming headquarters designed for the well-being of the company's talents. MONTONI's active investments in skills development and workplace quality of life are reflected in continuous training programs and a global approach to diversity equity and inclusion (DEI), as well as the creation of a wellness committee and the position of manager, Employment experience—all initiatives that enable its people to thrive.

The company has also made social engagement central to its mission, and is committed to giving back to the communities where it operates. Thanks to the engagement of managers and employees, MONTONI Group as well as the MONTONI Foundation support charitable organizations through donations, sponsorships and fundraising campaigns. In 2023 and 2024, more than 80 local organizations benefited from the company's support, with donations totalling more than $1.4 million, which testifies to its strong commitment to serving those communities.

Practising good governance

MONTONI is supported by robust, transparent governance that reflects its corporate values. With an experience, diverse executive team, the company has structured its management around specialized committees that ensure the smooth running of its operations and achievement of ambitious objectives. Pursuant to that desire to strengthen its organizational structure, MONTONI has, among other things, instituted a management committee and an ESG committee. The latter plays a crucial role as a catalyst for the integration of ESG principles into all aspects of the company's strategic thinking.

Recognized for the past 24 years as one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies, MONTONI continues to build leadership that is responsible and mindful of the future.

"Our ambition is clear: to make ESG a natural reflex, integral to our corporate culture and to how we build for the future. This report illustrates how that ambition is being translated into concrete actions that are quantifiable and aligned with sustainability best practices. In fully embracing this transition, we are demonstrating beyond any doubt that economic success goes hand in hand with social and climate responsibility."

– Patrick Côté, Director, Sustainable Development

MONTONI

About MONTONI

A pioneer of sustainable building in Canada, MONTONI develops, builds and manages real estate projects at the leading edge of design, performance, urban planning and occupant wellness. Its fundamental purpose is to create value for its clients, the environment and the community.

To date, MONTONI has completed more than 700 projects representing over 30 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction and 30 corporate campuses, with another 25 million square feet under development—an impressive portfolio of properties across Québec.

Proudly holding the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for nearly 25 years, MONTONI has committed to making ESG criteria a permanent strategic reflex. It has completed more than 5.2 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and, among construction projects underway, is targeting LEED certification for nearly 7 million square feet. Construction is also nearing completion on some 4.5 million square feet of Zero-Carbon Building (ZCB) spaces. MONTONI's ambition is to build a real estate heritage that will be a source of pride for future generations. www.groupemontoni.com

