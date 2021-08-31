TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Effective Friday, October 1, 2021, PwC Canada will require all partners, staff, contractors and visitors to be fully-vaccinated when entering a PwC location, subject to applicable legal exemptions. In addition, we will require our partners, staff and contractors to abide by client protocols as it relates to vaccinations, subject to applicable legal exemptions. As done throughout the pandemic, PwC will continue to closely monitor public health recommendations and make changes to its policies as the pandemic evolves.

"The health, well-being and safety of our colleagues, clients, and communities is our number one priority, and vaccinations have proven to reduce the risk of COVID-19," said Nicolas Marcoux, CEO PwC Canada. "Each day, our people make a decision to embody our firm's purpose of building trust and helping solve important problems. It's an essential time to safely serve our clients, take care of our people and lead by example as we create our future of work together."

Over the past 16 months the world has endured changes in how and where we work. At PwC, the future ways of work will be a hybrid of in-person and virtual. Hybrid work centers around flexibility and choice, and provides opportunities to explore new ways of connecting and collaborating. PwC recognizes that individual employee needs and those of our thousands of clients are far too unique and hence flexibility will be the leading force for decisions on where and how to work.

"What is important is work done-well, and not where the work is done. PwC Canada will not be mandating a fixed number of days that our people need to be in the office," said Christopher Dulny, Chief Innovation Officer, PwC Canada. "Our people will be empowered to decide how the hybrid model will work best for them, while balancing client needs and work being delivered. By trusting our people to find the best way to work, we can continue to deliver exceptional quality and value with the support needed to learn and grow."

Over time, PwC offices will be reimagined to better support focused activities and active collaboration. Technology will be essential to ensure hybrid working is as inclusive and seamless as possible. Currently, PwC is building office prototypes and models that will help support the transition to hybrid working.

About PwC Canada

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. PwC is a network of firms in 155 countries with more than 284,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at: www.pwc.com/ca.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

© 2021 PwC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE PwC Management Services LP

For further information: Julie Ibrahim, Senior Public Relations Manager, PwC Canada, Tel: + 416 815 5250, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.pwc.com/ca

