PwC Canada's 'Voice of the Consumer' Report

76% of Canadians are concerned about the cost of food, significantly higher than the global average of 59%.

46% cite domestic sourcing as their top sustainability consideration, with a desire to support the local economy and a belief that locally produced food is healthier and higher quality.

75% of Canadians are willing to pay a premium for locally produced food, however, 62% of Canadians say they would still select a lower-priced imported product over a more expensive domestic equivalent.

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - New research from PwC Canada highlights a growing dilemma that the Canadian consumer faces: while national pride strongly influences shopping preferences, economic considerations ultimately guide their decisions at the checkout counter.

The heart says 'Buy Local'; the mind overrules with 'Buy Economical': While Canadian consumers express a willingness to pay a premium for locally produced food, a majority (62%) would ultimately choose a lower-priced imported product over a more expensive domestic equivalent, found PwC's 2025 Voice of the Consumer Report, which analyzed survey responses from over 1,000 Canadian consumers.

"This disconnect reflects the tension between Canadians' desire to shop local and the reality of their purchasing decisions at checkout," said Elisa Swern, National Retail and Consumer Leader, PwC Canada. "Canadians value local products and want to support homegrown businesses, but price remains a powerful influence, especially in today's economic climate."

It is important to note that the research does not suggest that Canadian products are inherently more expensive. Rather, it reflects consumer perceptions and priorities when evaluating options. The findings underscore the need for brands to communicate the value of local products in ways that resonate with both the heart and the wallet.

The need for more efficient supply chains: Shifts in the Canada–US trade and political landscape have also heightened Canadian consumers' preference for locally sourced products. Nearly half (46%) now cite domestic sourcing as their top sustainability consideration in food purchases, surpassing the global average of 40%. This trend is driven by a desire to support the local economy and access healthier, higher-quality foods. Yet, the perceived price premium of Canadian goods often undermines these intentions.

"While there's a clear desire to support the local economy, 'Made in Canada' labels alone aren't enough to sway Canadian consumers," said Swern. "This creates an imperative for Canadian retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies to build more efficient food supply chains from farm to table."

The future of food and groceries in Canada depends on a fundamental shift to an interconnected ecosystem. To thrive in Canada's evolving food landscape, the industry must prioritize efficiency and automation to accelerate distribution, manage rising input costs and maintain competitiveness. Beyond these operational improvements, innovation and collaboration on new production methods, technologies and business models are crucial for fostering greater transparency across the value chain.

These solutions have the potential to reduce waste and costs while enhancing product quality, ultimately building trust with environmentally conscious consumers, nearly two-thirds (63%) of whom would pay a premium for insight into a product's origins. Seizing these growth opportunities demands deeper partnerships across growers, retailers and food processors — partnerships that can help scale domestic supply chains and effectively address consumers' growing demand for Canadian products.

Making healthier food choices: PwC Canada's latest research reveals a nuanced picture regarding Canadian consumers' dietary habits. While many aspire to healthier eating, their actual dietary changes appear more cautious. Fewer consumers are fully embracing alternative meats or vegetarian diets, indicating a slower, more deliberate shift toward healthier habits. This trend contrasts with global peers, as only 45% of Canadians plan to increase fresh produce consumption in the next six months, compared to 56% globally. However, Gen Z consumers are notably more inclined toward pushing for healthier choices and expect food companies to take a leading role.

Despite prevailing food cost concerns, the research also highlights that 26% of Canadians would switch brands for added health benefits and two-thirds would pay more for additive-free or nutritionally enhanced foods. For healthier diets to gain broader traction, food companies must make healthier options affordable by finding operational savings and making smart ingredient choices, thereby eliminating the need for consumers to choose between nutrition and cost.

To read more about consumer shopping habits, brand loyalty trends and takeaways for food companies and retailers, access the detailed report here.

