Assurance for AI – the first solution of its kind – will empower businesses with trust and confidence in the Age of Intelligent Automation

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, PwC Canada announced the launch of Assurance for AI—a first-to-market set of services and solutions to provide independent assurance and other related AI Trust services over artificial intelligence (AI) systems. This will help businesses meet a growing need over their AI—providing confidence that it's designed, deployed, and operated responsibly, transparently, and, in a growing number of situations, aligned with regulatory expectations.

AI Trust services are the culmination of services we offer to both our advisory and audit clients to help them build trust in their AI systems. When we focus in on the data trust, security posture, model validation and broader risk management, we help clients build trust in their AI systems.

"We're actively helping our clients find that balance between the opportunity of AI and managing the risks associated with it. A critical component of finding this balance is the ability to build trust in their AI systems," said Anita McOuat, PwC Canada Assurance Leader. "Our solution helps our clients feel confident that their AI systems can be relied upon. Building trust into AI systems allows companies to move faster on their AI journey."

To meet the needs of the evolving risk, regulatory and business landscape, PwC Canada's AI Trust services are delivered by multidisciplinary teams that combine deep technical knowledge of AI with proven expertise in risk management, digital trust services, internal controls, audit and attest services aligned to external standards. These services help organizations:

Gain independent perspective on the integrity, robustness and fairness of their AI systems;

Assess governance frameworks and control environments;

Evaluate data sourcing and related management practices to address risks of bias, drift and other common risks;

Evaluate the robustness of their AI security postures

Assess the design and effectiveness of their own monitoring and testing procedures;

Provide users with tested insights to support outcome explainability and interpretability; and

Receive insights into how company procedures compare to leading practices and emerging standards and regulations.

Trust Through Independent, Objective Assurance

For decades, PwC Canada has been trusted to provide confidence—beyond the numbers—in the systems and technologies that underpin capital markets, the controls that safeguard digital systems and the processes that drive confidence in business outcomes.

Now, we continue to extend that role and responsibility into AI. Our independent assurance and other related AI Trust services help organizations offer stakeholders a clear, evidence-based view of how their AI systems operate and how the organization is addressing related risks. Whether it's preparing for new regulatory requirements, managing third-party exposure, upholding corporate values or having trusted, decision-useful information, our clients gain a competitive edge by demonstrating that their AI is responsible and worthy of trust.

Setting the Standard for Responsible AI

PwC Canada has long played a leading and instrumental role in shaping practical solutions for the responsible use of AI. From contributing to standard-setting initiatives to developing proprietary frameworks and tools, we have helped define the standard for AI governance. Our work emphasizes pragmatism—helping clients as they navigate complex technical and ethical questions in ways that are actionable, measurable and aligned to business goals.

"We recognized early on that for AI to scale and deliver on its productivity promise, it needs to both create and protect value," said Brenda Vethanayagam, PwC Canada AI Trust Leader. "Assurance for AI builds on our leadership, where we have been early movers in developing methodologies, tools and guidance that help organizations align their AI practices with core principles, like fairness, transparency, privacy, safety and explainability."

With Assurance for AI, PwC Canada continues to stand ready to help clients achieve that confidence. Whether you're building AI in-house or sourcing it from vendors, we provide an independent perspective, and the rigorous assessment that helps to move forward with trust, clarity and credibility.

"AI is reshaping business at every level, and with that transformation comes a critical need for trust," said Matt Wood, PwC Global and US Chief Commercial Technology and Innovation Officer. "With Assurance for AI, we're helping our clients lead responsibly. By combining deep technical insight with assurance expertise, we're excited to bring clarity, confidence and credibility to their AI systems."

