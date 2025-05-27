TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., LIT ("PwC"), in its capacity as the Court-appointed monitor (the "Monitor") of STS Renewables Ltd., Earth Drilling Co. Ltd., On Track Drilling Inc., STS Renewables Earth USA Acquisition Co. Ltd., Earth Drilling Co. Ltd., Harris Exploration Drilling & Associates, Inc., Subterra Capital Partners Inc., Subterra Development Ltd., and Subterra Capital Partners US Inc. (collectively the "Companies") has launched a Court-approved sale and investment solicitation process to solicit proposals to purchase or invest in some or all of the assets, properties and undertakings and/or business of the Companies. The Companies are a vertically-integrated geothermal energy system developer that provides renewable heating and cooling to muti-residential building developers. Earth Drilling Co. Ltd., Harris Exploration Drilling & Associates, Inc. and On Track Drilling Inc., are also engaged in the business of providing drilling services to oil and gas, mineral exploration and environmental and geotechnical industries.

In order to obtain detailed information on the Companies, interested parties will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

For further information, please refer to www.pwc.com/ca/stsrenewables or contact at [email protected].

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., LIT

Monitor of the Companies

18 York Street, Suite 2500

Toronto, ON M5J 0B2

Email: [email protected]

