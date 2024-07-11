TORONTO, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - PwC Canada is proud to announce our commitment to the Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) program to advance our Indigenous reconciliation efforts.

Established in 2001 by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB), the PAR program supports efforts towards progressive improvement in Indigenous relations and evaluates performance in four pivotal areas: Leadership Actions, Employment, Business Development, and Community Relations (Engagement and Support).

The commitment to PAR is a significant part of PwC Canada's ongoing work fostering mutual respect and driving sustainable outcomes with Indigenous communities and citizens.

"Our purpose at PwC Canada is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We see this purpose reflected in our Indigenous Reconciliation efforts and our commitment to the PAR program. We are determined to fulfill our responsibility as a business leader to make our firm and Canada a place where Indigenous Peoples can thrive for generations to come. It is not just the right thing to do, it is something that we strongly believe in" said Nicolas Marcoux, CEO and Senior Partner, PwC Canada.

PwC Canada's commitment to PAR is the latest step in our work towards reconciliation. To support this initiative, PwC Canada has established the Indigenous Reconciliation Advisory Committee (IRAC), an internal working group comprised of members from various lines of service and regions across Canada. The mandate of the IRAC is to advance the PwC Indigenous Reconciliation strategy through fostering trusted, collaborative, and respectful relations with the PwC community and Indigenous Peoples.

PwC is passionate about working to provide guidance, mentorship, and resources to support Indigenous students in reaching their full potential as well as supporting the Gord Downie Chanie Wenjack Fund through a 5-year commitment of hosting a legacy space within their Vancouver office. These are just a couple examples of some initiatives we have implemented as part of our journey in advancing Truth and Reconciliation.

About PwC Canada

At PwC Canada, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. More than 7,000 partners and staff in offices across the country are committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax, consulting and deals services.

About Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

CCIB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada's economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCIB offers knowledge, resources and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada.

