PwC Canada and AWS' "Jump Start Your Career" program to accelerate the growth of cloud engineering talent in Canada .

PwC Canada will invest $500,000 in pre-graduate certification and training.

125 final-year university students will receive funding to undertake industry certifications, and four top finalists will be selected for a role at PwC Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - PwC Canada and Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced the launch of the "Jump Start Your Career" program, a new initiative aimed at empowering the next generation of Canadian cloud engineering professionals. The program will provide 125 final-year university students across Canada with fully funded AWS certifications, technical mentorship from PwC experts, and the opportunity for four top finalists to secure roles within PwC's Cloud Engineering team.

The announcement was made at the AWS Summit 2024 in Toronto and underscores the program's active role in connecting top talent with leading industry players. This initiative directly addresses the pressing need for skilled technology professionals outlined in PwC's recent 2024 Hopes and Fears Survey: upskilling, AI, which revealed a significant opportunity for Canadian businesses to invest in upskilling to remain globally competitive, particularly in critical areas like generative AI.

"At PwC Canada, we're committed to investing in the future of Canadian talent and empowering them with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape," said Michelle Bourgeois, National Alliance and Consulting Technology Leader at PwC Canada. "Through the 'Jump Start Your Career' program, we're not only providing students with industry-recognized certifications, but also offering them invaluable mentorship opportunities and potential career pathways within PwC's growing Cloud Engineering practice. This program is designed to provide up-and-coming talent with the resources and support they need to build successful careers in the thriving cloud computing industry."

The "Jump Start Your Career" program has been developed and executed by PwC's AWS Alliance team, leveraging their deep expertise in cloud technologies and applications. The program, backed by an investment by PwC of $500,000, will support students in their final year of undergraduate or post graduate studies in engineering, computer science, mathematics, or analytics from seven leading Canadian universities: University of Toronto, University of British Columbia, University of Waterloo, McGill University, Queen's University, University of Calgary and Université de Montréal/Polytechnique.

The program will offer participants:

Fully funded AWS Certifications : Covering the cost of two AWS certification exams, equipping students with in-demand industry credentials.

: Covering the cost of two AWS certification exams, equipping students with in-demand industry credentials. Technical Mentorship : Providing one-on-one mentorship from experienced PwC professionals working in cloud engineering, offering guidance and insights into real-world industry applications.

: Providing one-on-one mentorship from experienced PwC professionals working in cloud engineering, offering guidance and insights into real-world industry applications. Potential Career Opportunities : Offering four top-performing program finalists the opportunity to join PwC Canada's Cloud Engineering team, kickstarting their careers with a leading professional services firm.

: Offering four top-performing program finalists the opportunity to join PwC Canada's Cloud Engineering team, kickstarting their careers with a leading professional services firm. Launch Events: Hosting events in Vancouver , Calgary , Montreal and Toronto , connecting students with PwC professionals for networking and knowledge sharing.

The program is now open, and applications can be submitted through the program website until September 30, 2024.

PwC has more than 5,200 AWS-certified professionals globally, including 15 AWS Ambassadors. The collaboration with AWS has already helped more than 200 of PwC's Fortune 500 clients.

