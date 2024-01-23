The acquisition further enhances PwC's specialized tax services with the addition of a new property tax practice

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - PwC Canada has announced the acquisition of Equitable Value Inc., a consulting firm focused on providing commercial property owners and occupiers with a full range of valuation, property tax and assessment management services. The deal will help PwC expand its specialized tax services by introducing a new property tax practice.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Equitable Value team to PwC Canada. By joining forces with this team, we are enhancing our expertise in commercial property tax consulting, managed services and real estate valuations and increasing our footprint to offer our clients more integrated and customized services," says Dean Landry, National Tax Leader at PwC Canada.

The new acquisition fully aligns with PwC's priorities and supports the firm's commitment to helping its clients reduce risk, stay ahead of changing regulations and boost resilience and trust. Before joining PwC, Equitable Value Inc. specialized in consulting, tax management and valuation services for multi-residential, office, commercial and industrial properties.

"Our team is thrilled to join PwC Canada and contribute to the growth and success of the firm across the country. PwC's scale, expertise in emerging technologies, and our knowledge of the various municipal and provincial statutes and regulations, along with the commercial property market will open new opportunities for all of us. The Equitable Value team shares PwC's client-centric approach and we're excited about what the future holds for us," says Jeff Grad, Founder of Equitable Value Inc., who joins the PwC Canada partnership.

About PwC Canada:

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. More than 9,000 partners and staff in offices across the country are committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax, consulting and deals services. PwC refers to the Canadian member firm and may sometimes refer to the PwC network. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details. Find out more by visiting us at: http://www.pwc.com/ca

SOURCE PwC Management Services LP

For further information: Anuja Kale-Agarwal, National Director / Head of Communications, PwC Canada, [email protected]