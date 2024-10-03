Sunwing's Flynancial Advisor is a multi-year strategic brand initiative that backs recent survey research revealing Canadians are taking a savvier approach to travel, and implementing the following savings strategies that ranked among the top three financial and budgeting techniques among survey respondents: travelling during off-peak seasons (60%), booking in advance to reap the rewards of early booking rates (56%), seeking out all inclusive vacation deals offering one upfront price (39%) and setting up a vacation fund (39%).

"We know Canadians are savvy shoppers, looking for ways to unlock the potential of their money spent and maximize their vacation budgets, and since the introduction of our new value proposition and brand personality in 2022, we've dedicated every effort to proving that with Sunwing Vacations, anything is possible," said Samatha Taylor, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at Sunwing Vacations Group. "Through our newly launched, multi-year Flynancial Advisor brand initiative and a wealth of industry expertise at our customers' fingertips, we're showcasing how all inclusive getaways with Sunwing are the preferred and most flynancially savvy travel option, and that saving more and doing more go hand in hand."

This year's commercial, which will be shown across several print and digital platforms, spotlights the everyday Canadian couple reflecting on the relatable challenges of booking their vacation à la carte and the accompanying costs. Through a memorable interaction reinforcing the value of booking with Sunwing, this commercial embodies Sunwing's Save More, Do More mission and supports survey research, where over half of survey respondents favoured all inclusive packages, in part due to added perks such as complimentary room upgrades, free checked bags and the opportunity to book off-site excursions at discounted prices with NexusTours.com, Sunwing Vacations' trusted partner in destination: https://bit.ly/4gRIfhS.

The importance consumers place on their annual vacations, and the sacrifices they would make to make it all possible, is what led Sunwing to launch the campaign and the Flynancial Advisory Hub, an informative yet approachable tool with one goal: arming Canadians with everything they need to be flynancially savvy and get the most value out of their time in destination. Travellers can access practical, value-driven travel tips, booking insights and inspirational guides and content, all developed to help them in their planning journey. This is in addition to the vacation provider's cost-effective all inclusive packages, which offer discounted rates and additional perks without the hidden costs.

"Cost-of-living challenges don't have to mean saying no to travel. It just means we have to get savvier about how we spend, save and budget for those experiences," says Sunwing Vacations spokesperson, money guru and financial expert, Melissa Leong. "Spending on travel can be an investment in happiness and your well-being, and with smart choices, great deals and a little planning, it's possible to do so without breaking the bank. Plus, Sunwing's newly launched Flynancial Advisory Hub features a number of insights and useful tips to help Canadians maximize the value on their all inclusive getaways."

Between cross-country exposure on television, streaming services, Cineplex theatres, out-of-home activations, Spotify, radio and more, the creative elements of the new Flynancial Advisor campaign will be seen, heard and felt at every touch point, from its comical yet quirky commercial characters to its widely recognizable visual graphics, and witty tone of voice. Sunwing is also leveraging a network of industry experts across English and French Canada, including brand ambassadors, spokespeople, media partners, content creators and more, to champion the Save More, Do More sentiment, spread the message of value in an engaging manner, and add their takes on flynancial planning through their own authentic experiences.

In tandem with the launch of Sunwing Flynancial Advisor and the Flynancial Advisory Hub, travellers looking for a vacation option that's expert approved can take advantage of the Flynancial Sale, on now until October 27, 2024, with weekly offers that closely align with key flynancial tips.

Offering a wide range of all inclusive vacation packages, competitive rates and unforgettable experiences in destination with the support of its local partners, the path to paradise is clear – booking with Sunwing Vacations just makes flynancial sense.

Survey Methodology

These findings are from a survey conducted by Sunwing Vacations from August 9-13, 2024, among a representative sample of 1,512 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-3.10 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our knowledgeable destination management partner, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

