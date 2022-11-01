This year's collection celebrates Canadian holiday traditions and supports community food banks across the country

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday art box designs, created by emerging Canadian artists. Once again, last year's artists each nominated a local artist to design the boxes with art that celebrates Canadian traditions.

Purolator is donating $65,000 to provincial and territorial food banks through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. Tweet this This year’s collection of Purolator holiday boxes celebrates Canadian holiday traditions. (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

The unique boxes promote new talent across the country and provide a festive way to ship parcels during the holidays. The 2022 artists are Kat Simmers (Alta.); Carolyn Wong (B.C.); Scott Ford (Man.); Kirsten Stackhouse (N.B.); Noah Bender (N.L.); Margeaux Guile (N.W.T); Kadeem Hinch (N.S.); Aedan Corey (Nunavut); Bridget George (Ont.); Niyi Adeogun (P.E.I.); Élodie Duhameau (Que.); Gabrielle Giroux (Sask.); and Lara Bode (Yukon).

"Our annual holiday box campaign is a great opportunity to showcase the skills of emerging artists across this country, and I'm so impressed by their talent. This collection depicts the many ways Canadians gather during the holiday season, various cultural traditions and the way food is often at the heart of our festivities," said Ken Johnston, Senior Vice President, People and Culture.

Supporting Canadians in need through regional food banks

As part of this year's campaign, Purolator is donating $65,000 to provincial and territorial food banks through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. This is to help ensure everyone has access to nutritious meals during the holidays.

The participating food banks are Food Banks Alberta (Alta.); Food Banks BC (B.C.); Harvest Manitoba (Man.); The New Brunswick Food Depot Alimentaire (N.B.); The Community Food Sharing Association (N.L.); The Salvation Army Northwest Territories (N.W.T.); Feed Nova Scotia (N.S.); The Niqinik Nuatsivik Nunavut Food Bank (Nunavut); Feed Ontario (Ont.); The Salvation Army in Charlottetown (P.E.I.); Food Banks of Quebec (Que.); Food Banks of Saskatchewan (Sask.); and The Whitehorse Food Bank (Yukon).

"No one should have to go without a meal over the holidays. And with food bank usage on the rise, this year's boxes are all the more important. They will help support Purolator's long-standing commitment to end hunger," added Johnston.

The holiday boxes are available nationwide at Purolator Shipping Centres and select Mobile Quick Stop locations. For more information on the artists and how Purolator is delivering for the holidays, visit purolator.com/holidayspirit.

