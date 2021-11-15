Purolator unveils limited-edition holiday box designs celebrating Canadian artists and communities from coast to coast

In the spirit of the holiday season, Purolator asked last year's holiday-box artists to nominate the next generation of talented emerging artists from their home provinces and territories. The up-and-coming artists for 2021 are Jarett Sitter (Alta.); Tierney Milne (B.C.); Edreen Cielos (Man.); Kate Anfilova (N.B.); Lily Taylor (N.L.); Morgan Zoe (N.W.T); Rachel Brisson (N.S.); Kyra Flaherty (Nunavut); Emily Kewageshig (Ont.); Renee Laprise (P.E.I.); Rowan Ortins (Que.); Emily M. Kohlert (Sask.); and Monika Melnychuk (Yukon).

The designs focus on the 2021 theme, Light Up the Holidays, and highlight the uniqueness of each artist's home province or territory. The collection features representations of stunning Canadian winter landscapes, native floras and faunas, local holiday traditions, and so much more.

"We're thrilled the 2021 holiday boxes allow our previous Canadian artists to support and promote new local emerging artists from across Canada," said Laurie Weston, Senior Director of Retail, Purolator. "We are proud that the captivating Canadian artwork showcases distinct experiences from every region of the country, providing families with a creative way to celebrate the season."

In addition to making it easy for Canadians to share the beautifully designed boxes, Purolator is also offering customers more convenient ways to send and receive as it prepares for more than a 10 per cent increase in the number of packages shipped this holiday season, compared to last year.

Ways Purolator is making it easier for Canadians to ship this holiday season:

Rolling out more customer shipping access points with:

Over 20 new package pick-up parcel lockers at its busiest terminals for convenient and safe, 24/7 service.



Quick Stop Kiosks installed at more than 30 locations across the country (up from 11 in 2020).



Expanded condominium parcel locker program to over 160 locations in busy urban areas across the country to give condo residents a convenient spot to pick up packages at any time of the day or night.

Increasing staff by 15 per cent, hiring 2,400 new employees across the country.

Adding over 15 per cent more pick-up and delivery vehicles to meet market demand and improve delivery performance.

Setting up portable dock expansions to increase parcel sorting capabilities by 20 per cent at its busiest terminals

2021 holiday shipping fast facts:

This peak shipping season ( Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 ), Purolator expects to process 54 million packages, an increase of almost 10 per cent over 2020.

), Purolator expects to process 54 million packages, an increase of almost 10 per cent over 2020. Influenced by Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Purolator expects to process more than 8 million pieces, averaging approximately 1.6 million per day (Monday to Friday), during Purolator's busiest week of the year — Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 . This is a 9 per cent increase over 2020.

. This is a 9 per cent increase over 2020. On its busiest day of the year ( Nov. 30 ), the company expects to process 1.8 million pieces, over 20 per cent more than in 2020.

), the company expects to process 1.8 million pieces, over 20 per cent more than in 2020. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 24 , Purolator expects to process 26.3 million pieces, an increase of 7 per cent from last year, with an average of 1.5 million pieces processed each day.

, Purolator expects to process 26.3 million pieces, an increase of 7 per cent from last year, with an average of 1.5 million pieces processed each day. In the week leading up to Christmas ( Dec. 18 to Dec. 24 ), Purolator expects to process 7.1 million pieces, a 20 per cent increase over the same period last year.

For more information on how Purolator is delivering the holidays, visit purolator.com.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is Canada's leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Celebrating over 60 years of delivering its customers' promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 13,000 of its employees live, work and play.

