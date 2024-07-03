Company makes strides in key areas toward achieving environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals

TORONTO, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Purolator today released its sixth annual Sustainability Report, titled Going the Extra Mile. The report outlines the company's 2023 achievements in its commitment to its people, communities and the planet, and details how Purolator is advancing its goal to be an industry leader in corporate sustainability.

Highlights of Purolator's 2023 corporate sustainability achievements

Delivering for the planet

Achieved an 11 per cent reduction in absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions (2020 baseline), with the goal of reducing by 42 per cent by 2030.

Transitioned over 500,000 litres of fuel from diesel to renewable diesel, significantly lowering the environmental impact of operations.

Reduced emissions from electricity use by 70 per cent through the procurement of renewable sources (2020 baseline), with a goal of 100 per cent by 2030.

Exceeded its 2030 landfill waste diversion goal, reaching a 72 per cent diversion rate from landfills seven years ahead of schedule.

Reported, for the first time, against the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Empowering its people

Achieved a 48 per cent reduction in lost-time injury frequency, surpassing goal of 40 per cent (2019 baseline).

Delivered 18,400 hours of mental health training for employees across the company.

Continued integrating diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within business practices by developing a DEI governance framework, publishing an Accessibility Plan, enhancing training programs and expanding employee resource groups.

As part of the company's Purolator Health program, prepared for the 2024 launch of on-site workplace health screenings to enhance access to preventative healthcare for frontline operations employees.

Helping its neighbours

Raised 2.3 million pounds of food for Canadian food banks, exceeding the 2023 donation goal, while celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Purolator Tackle Hunger ® program.

program. Awarded $100,000 in grant prizes to four small businesses across Canada through the Purolator True North Small Business Grant contest.

"In 2023, Purolator delivered record safety performance, made unprecedented investments in the health and well-being of our employees and continued to decarbonize our business," said John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. "With our focus on continuous improvement, we also optimized our network to further reduce our carbon emissions. These achievements are a testament to Purolator's people-first, One Team culture and moved us forward on our path to reach net-zero emissions by 2050."

Purolator's Sustainability Report is aligned with international standards including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

For more information on Purolator's performance, please read the 2023 Sustainability Report found on the corporate sustainability page of purolator.com.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Delivering its customers' promises since 1960, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

