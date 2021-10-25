Purolator releases 2020 Sustainability Report

The report demonstrates how Purolator is fulfilling consumer demands to adopt more sustainable practices despite an unprecedented rise in shipping across Canada. As part of Purolator's Delivering the Future strategy and commitment to work towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, the company is making progress in sustainability efforts, including investing in greener buildings and alternative-fuel vehicles. Purolator's focus in these areas is further supported by its recent survey conducted by Léger, which found 67 per cent of customers would support a company actively pursuing energy reduction and renewable energy.

"The onset of COVID-19 reinforced our essential role in the daily lives of our customers and all Canadians, highlighting our longstanding values of performance excellence, people first, customer focus, corporate stewardship and transparency," says John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. "Despite a year of incredible uncertainty, we remained true to our core values, while adapting and executing our strategy. We stayed committed to empowering our people, delivering for the planet and helping our neighbours as we continued to support the economic, social and environmental causes that are important to the communities we serve. That's what Canadians expect from us."

Key highlights of the 2020 Sustainability Report:

Empowering people

Recruited and virtually trained more than 3,700 employees, up 34 per cent from 2019.

Hired a Chief Medical Director to support the physical and mental health and safety of our people.

Focused on creating a more inclusive workplace through dedicated training and recruitment strategies.

Delivering for our planet

Reduced our total emissions per package delivered by 8 per cent.

Operated approximately 200 alternative-fuel vehicles and launched innovation pilots in major Canadian cities.

Completed lighting retrofits in seven terminals, reducing electricity demand by one million kilowatt hours.

Helping our neighbours

Raised over 1.6 million pounds of food for food banks across Canada through the Purolator Tackle Hunger ® program.

through the Purolator Tackle Hunger program. Partnered with Food Banks Canada and supported more than 500 affiliated food banks.

Delivered critical medical supplies, including PPE and COVID-19 drug treatments to hospitals and long-term care homes across Canada .

Léger survey fast facts:

67 per cent of customers say they would support a company actively pursuing energy reduction and renewable energy.

76 per cent of businesses say the COVID-19 pandemic is the most important issue motivating their environmental sustainability efforts.

50 per cent of customers have placed greater importance on environmental sustainability since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

72.5 per cent of customers say they would support a company who strives to reduce packaging in their shipping efforts.

Purolator plans to share details of its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets and action plan in 2022.

For more details on Purolator's progress, please read the 2020 Sustainability Report found on purolator.com.

