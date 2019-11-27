Purolator named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™

"Purolator is an incredible made-in-Canada success story," said John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. "Our deep Canadian roots have shaped our company's culture over our 60-year history. The recognition as one of Canada's most admired cultures is a reflection of the dedication and pride of our tremendous employees and the dynamic market change we are leading to revolutionize our customers' experience. Purolator's competitive advantage will always be built on the strength of our people."

The award acknowledges Purolator's commitment to building a corporate culture that drives performance. The Company has experienced record growth over the past three years and is poised for more. It recently announced a $1B growth and innovation investment plan, one of the most ambitious and transformative in the Company's history. As part of this growth, Purolator has increased its workforce by 30 per cent during the past four years and raised almost 20 million pounds of food over nearly twenty years through Purolator Tackle Hunger® – the Company's employee-driven, signature corporate social responsibility initiative.

Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ program is founded by Waterstone Human Capital.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada. Celebrating almost 60 years of delivering its customers' promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 13,000 of its employees live, work and play. For more information, visit purolator.com.

SOURCE Purolator Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Dave Bauer, Head of Corporate Communications, Purolator, 647 354-5376

Related Links

http://www.purolator.com

