More than $100,000 on offer to support Canadian small businesses and the communities they serve

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Purolator kicked off its 2023 True North Small Business Grant Contest with more prizing than ever for small businesses. The grant is designed to support the future growth of small businesses, help them to expand and continue to make positive impacts on communities across Canada.

Four Canadian small businesses will have an opportunity to each receive $25,000 in cash and $500 in free Purolator shipping credits. New this year, one of the four grants will be reserved for a Purolator customer.

Small businesses are crucial in supporting our local economies; this is an opportunity to recognize their contributions. Today, Purolator kicked off its 2023 True North Small Business Grant Contest to support the future growth of small businesses, help them to expand and continue to make positive impacts on communities across Canada.

"Canadian small businesses are facing numerous challenges, including the rising cost of inflation and labour shortages. That's why we continue to run Purolator's True North Small Business Grant Contest, and this year, we are giving more funding to small businesses," said Stacey Cummings, Director, Marketing, Purolator. "Small businesses are crucial in supporting and growing our local economies, and this is an opportunity to recognize their contributions."

Purolator helps winners scale up their small business by improving operations, expanding into new markets and locations and by reaching more customers through marketing and increased brand awareness.

How to enter the True North Small Business Grant Contest:

Community partners and any Canadian resident of legal age of majority can nominate a Canadian small business of their choice. Canadian small businesses can also self-nominate. The contest is open from April 26 to June 14, 2023. To enter, nominators must provide a description of the business, explain how relationships have helped this business succeed and describe why they believe the business deserves a grant.

"Purolator's main business is supporting other businesses. This grant is just one more way the company helps small businesses succeed," said Dean Gamey, Westman Soil Sampling, a 2022 True North Small Business Grant Contest recipient. "Winning this grant allowed us to purchase more equipment to offer the best for our customers, Canadian farmers. This allows them to adjust their soil, as needed, to optimize plant growth and deliver quality food for Canadians."

Details on contest entry, eligibility requirements and frequently asked questions along with contest rules are available online at purolator.com/small-business-grant .

Fast facts:

Purolator's True North Small Business Grant Contest began in 2021, and over the past two years the organization has awarded $215,000 in cash and prizing to small businesses and their community members.

As of Dec. 2021 , there were 1.19 million small businesses in Canada , employing 8.2 million individuals or 67.7 per cent of the total private labour force. (Source: Key Small Business Statistics, Government of Canada , 2022)

Nearly half (46 per cent) of Canadian small businesses reported being affected by skilled labour shortages in the first quarter of 2023. (Source: Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses, 2023)

More than one-third (34.4 per cent) of businesses with one to 19 employees and 26.7 per cent of businesses with 20 to 99 employees reported that revenues were lower in 2022 compared to 2021. (Source: Analysis on small businesses in Canada , first quarter of 2023, Statistics Canada, 2023)

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Delivering its customers' promises since 1960, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

