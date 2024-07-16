Shippers from China, Europe, Mexico, India and the United Kingdom can now reach more places in Canada through Purolator's extensive national network

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Purolator announced today it is expanding its global shipping solutions into Canada from China, Europe, India, the United Kingdom and Mexico. With newly established trade lanes, Purolator is enabling organizations from key international regions to reach the expansive Canadian market seamlessly. Additionally, Purolator's new Mexico-to-Canada shipping solution is well-positioned to support the growing number of North American businesses opting to move their supply chains closer to home.

"As the shipping and logistics industry continues to evolve with market demands, we're pleased to offer more cross-border and global inbound shipping solutions for our customers," said Paul Tessy, Senior Vice-President, Purolator International. "We are Canadian leaders in coverage and speed, able to reach 100 per cent of postal codes through the country's most extensive network and fastest intra-Canada transit times for Purolator Express services."

Leveraging the largest operating fleet of any courier, shippers into Canada benefit from Purolator's flexible transport options, streamlined delivery models to homes and to fulfillment and distribution centres, and simplified customs procedures.

"With a population of almost 40 million, over 80 per cent of whom shop online, Canada is an increasingly attractive market for businesses seeking to expand their customer base," added Tessy. "Purolator has a well-earned reputation as a trusted Canadian transportation company that moves packages efficiently. That, combined with our innovative seamless cross-border solutions, makes us a natural choice for these businesses."

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Delivering its customers' promises since 1960, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

