More than $100,000 awarded to Canadian small businesses to foster growth and magnify their positive community impacts

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2023 Purolator announced today, the winners of its 2023 True North Small Business Grant Contest. The four grant recipients have each won $25,000 in cash and $500 in free Purolator shipping credits.

It's clear that small businesses play a critical role in communities across the country. Tweet this The four recipients of the 2023 True North Small Business Grant Contest each won $25,000 in cash and $500 in Purolator shipping credits. (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

New this year, Canadians can vote for one of the True North Small Business Grant recipients, and the small business with the most votes will receive Purolator's Community Choice Award – earning them an additional $500 Visa Gift Card and $5,000 to donate to the registered Canadian food bank of their choice. For every vote cast, Purolator will also donate $1 to Canadian food banks through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. Voting for the Community Choice Award opens today until Oct. 31, 2023, at purolator.com/vote.

"Year after year, we are amazed by how many Canadians show their support for Canadian small businesses by nominating these inspirational entrepreneurs for our True North Small Business Grant Contest," said Stacey Cummings, Director, Marketing, Purolator. "It's clear that small businesses play a critical role in communities across the country and, this year, Canadians have the chance to expand this support to their local food banks by voting for their favourite 2023 Grant winner."

Quotes from Grant winners:

"With the generous support of Purolator's 2023 True North Small Business Grant, we can empower our diverse group of therapists to make an even greater impact. Hello Leena is now better equipped to dismantle barriers, eradicate stigma and illuminate a brighter path toward mental well-being in underserved communities." – Sarah Ahmed, business owner, Hello Leena, Toronto .

. "This grant will not only allow us to serve our current network of over 55 vendors but also empower even more retailers, cafes and restaurants across the Maritimes with gluten-free products they take pride in serving to their communities." – Jennifer Laughlin and Aidan Brunn , partners, Schoolhouse Gluten-Free Gourmet, Mahone Bay, N.S.

, partners, Schoolhouse Gluten-Free Gourmet, "Having received Purolator's 2023 True North Small Business Grant, Elate's high-performing vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics will now have the opportunity to further enhance our ethical supply chain and sustainably run operations. This grant will help us weave these principles into every facet of our operation." – Melodie Reynolds, business owner, Elate (by Eluma Beauty), Victoria, B.C.

"The support from Purolator's 2023 True North Small Business Grant, has enabled us to continue our focus on Indigenous employment and gender equality within the forestry industry. This grant has amplified our mission to make a meaningful difference in our environment and communities." – Albert Klyne, Melissa Minks , Richard Seto , and Norma Klyne , partners, First Indigenous Biomass Future Inc., Kinuso, Alta.

More information about the winners and Purolator's support for small businesses is online at purolator.com/small-business-grant.

