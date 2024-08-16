BELLEVILLE, ON, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Through six projects, Belleville is upgrading its public transit services after a combined investment of over $12 million from the federal, provincial, and municipal governments.

Belleville Transit is acquiring four 12-metre hybrid buses, a seven-metre conventional bus, and two fully accessible hybrid vans that can also serve as emergency mobility transport vehicles. Additionally, the City will build a multi-use path in the Hydro One transmission corridor and improve access to bus stops, with 1.5 kilometres of new sidewalk to support commuters. They will also upgrade existing fareboxes to support more convenient payment options, improve bus security, and increase accessibility at 10 bus stops.

Details of each project can be found in the supporting backgrounder.

Quotes

"This is fantastic news for Belleville! Investing in public transit infrastructure is essential for our communities' economic development. Increasing infrastructure for transit helps passengers get to work, school, home and essential services. These improvements keep our communities growing and thriving."

Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"These significant investments in transit and active transportation will improve quality of life and make it easier to get around in the City of Belleville. Renewing bus and van fleets, shelter infrastructure and fare technology is integral to the transit system, and I'm particularly excited about the new multi-use trail network within the Hydro One corridor."

Todd Smith, Member of Provincial Parliament for Bay of Quinte

"Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is continuing to make historic investments in transit because we know affordable, reliable and accessible transportation is the backbone of Ontario's communities. Today's announcement will help improve transportation across Belleville, making sure residents can get where they need to go, when they need to get there."

Ric Bresee, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation

"The City of Belleville is committed to increasing accessibility and environmental initiatives in our community, and it is exciting to know the federal and provincial governments are invested in these initiatives as well. This funding will support the expansion of our City as we continue to grow and adapt to the needs of our residents."

Neil Ellis, Mayor of the City of Belleville

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $4,696,742 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to support six public transit projects in Belleville . The Government of Ontario is contributing $3,913,561 and the City of Belleville is investing $4,164,698 .

This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

The federal government is renewing the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) and is investing $26.7 billion over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects, including public transit. Over the next five years, the CCBF will invest over $4.7 billion in Ontario, starting with $895 million in 2024-2025.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs.

We are currently accepting Expression of Interest submissions for Metro-Region Agreements and Baseline Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

Ontario is investing nearly $70 billion over the next decade to build public transit. Belleville will receive over $1 million in funding through the 2023-24 Ontario Gas Tax program. The funding can be used to expand service hours, increase routes, purchase new vehicles and improve accessibility to increase transit ridership.

